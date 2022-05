This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Opera Theatre of St. Louis has long prided itself on debuting innovative, and even important, new operas. Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” opened here in 2013. The company put Salman Rushdie’s “Shalimar the Clown” to song in 2016. Its 2019 premiere, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” went on to the Metropolitan Opera — and became that storied institution’s first-ever performance of an opera by a Black composer.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO