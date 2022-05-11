ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado parents search for baby formula, safe alternatives amid shortage

By CB Cotton
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KtP1_0fZsLqse00

DENVER — Parenting an infant is already stressful -- add on a nationwide shortage of baby formula and Colorado parents say the anxiety triples.

"My entire family just goes and finds the formula when we they can," said Ashlee Lane, the mother of a 7-month-old. "My sister picked me up some in Arvada yesterday, my dad up in Thornton the other day."

For Lane, finding formula has become a family affair as shortages continue across the country.

"There was nothing left on the entire shelf... I took a picture and sent it home. I was like, "Thank goodness we have a couple cans left,"" the mother said of her recent trip to the grocery store.

On Monday, the FDA detailed its plan to work with U.S. manufacturers to boost production of baby formula and deliver it to regions with the most critical need.

The formula shortage first emerged during the pandemic when supply chain disruptions took a stronghold on various manufacturers. The problem was exacerbated by the recall of some Abbott Nutrition baby formulas .

"I always try and grab one or two [cans of formula] when I go in the store because I don't want to wipe the shelves," Lane said.

She is now one of countless mothers across the state anxious for relief from the scarcity.

"We have mothers offering, and then we also have mothers that are searching for formula," Kelsea Perez said of her Facebook group, Moms Helping Moms - Denver Metro Areas - CO .

Perez says there are daily messages from parents trying to find their child's next meal.

"For example, this post, they've gone to four different stores and have not been able to find anything," she said.

During times like these, Perez says she's grateful her son is now a toddler.

"I'm so glad and so lucky that I don't have to worry about this," she said. "[My son] was on a special formula that was hard to find. It was hard to find on its own, and I can't imagine today if you're trying to find it."

Laura-Anne Cleveland, associate chief nursing officer of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, says there are some important tips for parents as they navigate this time. She says mothers should never dilute their formula or use homemade formula recipes posted online.

"Homemade formulas are really unsafe. Diluting formula takes out the ratio of nutrients that the child gets. So you're really shorting them on nutrition," Cleveland said. "Additionally on social media ... I think there's some well-intentioned people out there, but they're either selling formula or giving away formula that they had on their shelf. I really would caution against that, again, because you don't know how it's been stored. You don't know if anything has been added to it."

Here are the safe options, according to Cleveland.

"The big thing is to know that it's okay to alter what formula you have. The biggest thing is if you look on the back [label], it's important to look to see what your current formula carbohydrates and proteins are and match that with whatever formula you are choosing to go to," she said.

Parents can also look to the Mothers' Milk Bank . The nonprofit screens and provides human milk.

"When people donate to agencies like Mothers' Milk Bank, they are testing everything to make sure that the milk is safe for the child," Cleveland said.

Major retailers told Denver7 the shortage of infant formula had resulted in limitations for purchases.

A spokesperson for CVS said, “Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we currently have a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online. We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers.”

Walgreens shared a similar policy, “Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country. Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands.”

Big-box retailer Target said they are placing limit baby formula purchases for online customers.

CDPHE also shared details on how the shortage is impact its WIC Program, “Many of the approximately 60,000 families served by the Colorado WIC Program have been impacted by the nationwide infant formula supply chain issues, particularly those who need specialty formulas for health reasons. Colorado WIC has worked closely with manufacturers, expanded the list of nutritionally-similar products, and coordinated with national retailers and pharmacies to make these specialty formulas more readily available for families during this time of limited infant formula availability. Families who are enrolled in WIC and struggling to find formula should contact their local agency directly.

For more information about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) in Colorado, including food benefits during and after pregnancy and available resources for both breastfeeding and formula feeding, please visit ColoradoWIC.gov [coloradowic.gov] .”

Comments / 4

Related
1230 ESPN

Why are Cluster Mailboxes So Common in Colorado?

Although they aren't always attached to the house, mailboxes can still add a lot of character to a property. Some postal boxes are even personalized to match the home they stand in front of or are designed with a customized theme, like a beach or farm. When made to be quirky or colorful, these small structures serve as a fun decorative yard element.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Thornton, CO
City
Denver, CO
Arvada, CO
Health
Thornton, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
County
Denver, CO
Arvada, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Education Expert: Colorado’s Decision To Revoke Adams 14 District Accreditation A ‘Precedent-Setting Moment’

(CBS4) – After the state of Colorado announced the Adams 14 School District will likely be dissolved, some educational experts in the area tell CBS4 this was the best choice for the students in the district. The decision was made after the district and a third party company hired to oversee operations failed to meet state standards. “I think this will be a precedent-setting moment for education in the State of Colorado,” said Nicholas Martinez of the Transform Education Now organization. (credit: CBS) Martinez lives in Adams County and has watched as the district, located predominantly in the Commerce City area, has struggled to...
COLORADO STATE
msudenver.edu

Substance abuse and the mother-child bond

When Ashley Miller walks for her bachelor’s degree in Human Services at Commencement, she will do so with honors and a nearly-4.0 GPA. For her Honors Program thesis, she knew exactly what she would focus on: the impact of substance abuse on the mother-child bond. It wasn’t easy getting...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘It Can Be Terrifying’: Mother’s Milk Bank Works To Help Families In Crisis Amid Baby Formula Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – More families in the Denver metro area are being affected by the nationwide baby formula shortage. The baby formula aisle was markedly empty on Tuesday afternoon at an Arvada King Soopers off Sheridan. Just down the road, an organization is hoping to help moms and dads who are dealing with this reality. (credit: CBS) “When that food is not available, it can be absolutely terrifying,” said Heinrich, Director of Mother’s Milk Bank. The Milk Bank collects, tests, pasteurizes, and provides donor human milk to those in need. She told CBS4’s Mekialaya White her non-profit has seen the direct impact of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Formulas#Fda#Abbott Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KXRM

Colorado Springs mom honored for National Foster Care Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — May is national foster care month. More foster families are needed in every community across Colorado, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). “It’s extremely rewarding,” Colorado Springs Foster Mom Jamie Kopinski said. “It’s helping someone change the trajectory of their life.” DHS recognized five families for fostering hope and love […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issue for woman last seen in Colorado on Monday, needs medical care according to authorities

GLENDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing woman. At about 1:30 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out information for 33-year-old Noor Toft. Toft was last seen in Glendale on Monday at about 3:15 p.m. Authorities describe her as Middle Eastern and she may be travelling with a “carry-on sized type of luggage.”
GLENDALE, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy