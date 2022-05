Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Wendell Alford, age 37 of Rome and Cindy Cantu, 34 of Kingston – were jailed around 1:30am on two counts each of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count each of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cantu was additionally charged with Giving False Information to Law Enforcement.

