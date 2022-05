The City of Newburgh is seeking volunteers to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee! City of Newburgh residents interested in joining must apply by June 15. The Citizens Advisory Committee’s sole purpose is to develop a pool of individuals interested and qualified to serve on the City of Newburgh’s next districting commission to evaluate the existing wards and redistrict them as necessary so that they remain compact and contiguous and in compliance with established standards of State and Federal law. The members of the Citizens Advisory Committee will solicit interest through a variety of methods and shall review the applications submitted, verify that they meet the eligibility criteria stated in City Charter Section C1.21(C) and provide a listing of qualified applicants to the City Council.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO