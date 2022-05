CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The population surge in Berkeley County is making its mark on this primary election day. Because of the ongoing growth coupled by redistricting, Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck and her staff had to increase voting precincts from 66 to 80 and Mauck said that’s caused some confusion on election day—even though her office has tried to alert voters of the changes.

