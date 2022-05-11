ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White escorted out of the Lauderdale County Courthouse

rocketcitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey White is back in...

www.rocketcitynow.com

wtvy.com

What’s next for Casey White?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change. “I really believe that we’re going to learn that...
BESSEMER, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Casey White is back in Alabama

Casey White is back in Alabama at the Donaldson Correction Center in Bessemer. This is the same prison where he was housed before being moved to Lauderdale County.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Air Evac Lifeteam in service in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new air medical transport base for Air Evac Lifeteam is in service for Limestone County and the surrounding regions as announced Thursday. This new service gives patients immediate care at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The new base will be staffed by pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two bodies found in burned home in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Officials said two bodies were found in a burned house in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators are at a home in the 1900 block of Garber Street in Holt. Details are limited at this time. An investigation is still ongoing. This is a developing story. Watch WVTM 13...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Weapon confiscated from Sparkman Middle School student

This is a portion of Vicky White's 911 call that she made while she and Casey White were pursued by police in Indiana on May 9. The 11-day manhunt ends with Casey White behind bars and Vicky White dead. Deadly crash in Colbert County. Updated: 9 hours ago. A nine-year-old...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire

HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire. Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt. We’ll update this story when more information becomes available,. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Gov. Kay Ivey visits Red Bay

While speaking and touring Tiffin Motorhomes during a visit to Red Bay May 9, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey voiced her support for the State Parks Amendment, the only constitutional amendment on the May 24 primary ballot. Passage would mean approval of an $85 million bond issue to benefit Alabama State...
RED BAY, AL
WAFF

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road south of Pulaski around 11:15 p.m. Deputies arrived and found David Sims, 23, dead on the side of...
GILES COUNTY, TN

