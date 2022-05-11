Casey White escorted out of the Lauderdale County Courthouse

Alabama Judge Ben Graves allowed Casey Cole White’s transfer from state prison to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence after a dispute between his defense attorneys and the warden about restrictions placed on a visit with their client, court records obtained by Fox News Digital show. White, a...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, News Leader 9 spoke with East Alabama law enforcement officials. They are taking several measures to prevent escapes like the recent Lauderdale, Alabama incident involving Casey White and Vicky White. The pair were captured 11 days after the escape, with the corrections employee that...
In one of her last moments, Vicky White suggested that she and Casey White “get out and run” after authorities spotted them in Indiana following more than a week on the lam after the corrections officer helped the capital murder suspect escape from a north Alabama jail. “Casey....
Senior Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who fled the local county jail with inmate Casey White and led authorities on an 11-day manhunt, showed favoritism toward the murder suspect during his time behind bars, according to a recent report. Vicky White, 56, allegedly gave Lauderdale County Detention Center inmate Casey...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change. “I really believe that we’re going to learn that...
Authorities have released the latest booking photo for failed Alabama jail escapee Casey Cole White, who appeared before a judge late Tuesday and was carted back to a state prison after 11 days on the run. Casey White, 38, appeared stone-faced in the latest mugshot image, wearing a tan-colored top...
There won't be a change in employee policy at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to the county's sheriff, despite an inmate escaping the facility with the apparent help of a jail supervisor. Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections, was in charge of getting...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff. An eighth-grade student at Central High School was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a...
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new air medical transport base for Air Evac Lifeteam is in service for Limestone County and the surrounding regions as announced Thursday. This new service gives patients immediate care at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The new base will be staffed by pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Officials said two bodies were found in a burned house in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators are at a home in the 1900 block of Garber Street in Holt. Details are limited at this time. An investigation is still ongoing. This is a developing story. Watch WVTM 13...
This is a portion of Vicky White's 911 call that she made while she and Casey White were pursued by police in Indiana on May 9. The 11-day manhunt ends with Casey White behind bars and Vicky White dead. Deadly crash in Colbert County. Updated: 9 hours ago. A nine-year-old...
HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire. Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt. We’ll update this story when more information becomes available,. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest...
While speaking and touring Tiffin Motorhomes during a visit to Red Bay May 9, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey voiced her support for the State Parks Amendment, the only constitutional amendment on the May 24 primary ballot. Passage would mean approval of an $85 million bond issue to benefit Alabama State...
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on the side of Nancy Green Ridge Road south of Pulaski around 11:15 p.m. Deputies arrived and found David Sims, 23, dead on the side of...
