Ralph Daniels had to take a moment and collect his thoughts. Above him, the Thursday night sky was growing dark. Behind him, a celebration he always envisioned was unfolding. In front of him, a phone was recording his comments. So Highland’s first-year softball coach started with this: “Oh, holy cow. Super proud of my girls. We battled all year. We had ups and downs. Thunder is an amazing team. They beat us three times. Only team in the conference to whoop our tails. So to...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO