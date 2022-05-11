Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has pitched a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in 12-0 win

Once traded for J.D. Martinez, former Detroit Tigers infielder Sergio Alcantara is on the move again. Just 25 years old, Alcantara is about to suit up for his fourth Major League Baseball team after being claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alcantara is expected...
LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak. Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252. New York...
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was honored with a slew of awards before Tuesday night’s 12-0 victory against Tampa Bay at Anaheim, Calif. It might have been better to hold the ceremony before the two teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night. That’s because Ohtani (3-2,...
LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
A night that began with Shohei Ohtani receiving his MVP award ended with a rookie putting on a show. Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Angels won 12-0. Detmers, the Halos' first-round pick in 2020,...
Desperate to change "the juju" and break their 5-game losing streak, Manager Alex Cora who had been sporting a beard all season, shaved. The Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 as Rafael Devers hit a grand-slam in the 2nd inning. The 9 runs the Red Sox scored was more than the total runs (5) they had scored in their previous 4 games.
EditorsNote: added time reference in 6th and 7th grafs; corrected inning reference in 8th graf. Orlando Arcia hit a two-run walk-off homer to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Wednesday to earn a split of their two-game series. Ozzie Albies led off...
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — When the Tampa Bay Rays came back to Angel Stadium the day after going hitless in a 12-0 loss, they had to face Shohei Ohtani. The impressive way they responded to those daunting circumstances left the Rays encouraged and excited before a long flight home.
