FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A 41-year-old Fairmont is facing drug charges after police said they found a significant amount of drugs in his underwear. Police say during a traffic stop for a license plate violation, a search of the vehicle and Joshua Auvil was performed after a police canine gave a positive indication for drugs. During a search of the car police found two grams of suspected fentanyl and four grams methamphetamine. When police searched Auvil they found another two ounces of methamphetamine and more than five more grams of fentanyl in his underwear.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO