As Metco Alaska crews begin to unearth the 300-foot stretch of Lowell Point Road buried in Saturday’s landslide, officials are now estimating that to clear all debris and fully re-open the road could take up to a full month. At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Janette Bower said that while a timeline for reopening cannot be pinpointed with any degree of certainty, work will progress slowly, due to the remaining hazards present.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO