The rate of new cases of COVID-19 rose sharply across Northeast Tennessee but declined in Southwest Virginia during early May. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 from May 1-7, a 42% increase over the prior week. Those are the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County held steady with 98 new cases, compared to 100 the week prior but Washington County Tennessee jumped from 62 new cases the previous week to 121 for the first week of May. Carter and Greene counties also reported increases.

