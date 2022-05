The Twins announced that shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Chris Paddack have been placed on the 10-day injured list. Correa’s placement (due to a right middle finger contusion) is retroactive to May 6, while Paddack’s placement with right elbow inflammation is retroactive to May 9. Minnesota has selected the contracts of outfielder Mark Contreras and righty Jharel Cotton to replace Correa and Paddack on the active roster.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO