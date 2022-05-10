Cass County Primary 2022

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District looked at the static water levels for spring of 2022 on Thursday night. Meeting for their monthly subcommittee meeting, the LENRD board was given the presentation, which reported on the water status of the 240 wells in the LENRD region. According to the spring report, which started on March 21, the average water level of the wells decreased by 1.09 feet across the region. Only 20 of the wells saw an increase of at least 0.2 feet in the water, while 189 saw a decrease of at least 0.2 feet. The remaining 31 wells went unchanged.

