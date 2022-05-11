Illinois State Police plan to donate equipment to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a press release received Tuesday, the Illinois State Police plans to donate over 3,000 pieces of protective equipment to help the Ukrainian citizens during the Russian invasion.

The equipment includes body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets. According to the release, the equipment is no longer safe by U.S. standards and can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within the state of Illinois.

The release goes on to say most body armor in the United States has a standard five-year life span. Despite this, the equipment will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers and others in Ukraine.

Officials say the surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to Ukraine.

Illinois State Police coordinated the donation in partnership with the Illinois National Guard, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, and the U.S. Dept. of State to transport the equipment. The effort between the five domains will also ensure compliance with Federal and State laws and regulations.

