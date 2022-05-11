Rio Rancho’s Anderson takes fourth consecutive win, second place for season

In a world full of deadlines, stress and social media, sometimes you need to refresh by unplugging for a little bit. “If you want to find a place to disconnect with your day-to-day life, you come here and right away you disconnect [with the world] and you reconnect with yourself,” says Bixente Pery, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe. The resort, situated on 57 acres in the Sangre de Cristo foothills, offers every outdoor activity imaginable, including guided hikes, biking tours, swimming and even hot air ballooning. Thinking of visiting this summer? Try the Boots and Bubbles excursion, a private guided exploration of Santa Fe followed by a visit to luxury boot boutique Back at the Ranch. The experience ends with a flight of award-winning New Mexico wines and a gift bottle to bring back to your room. If you’re looking for a spiritual experience, the Journey to Abiquiu excursion offers a private hike-to-yoga meditation experience surrounded by nature, starting with a smudging ceremony. “We can do any type of adventure here,” Pery says.

