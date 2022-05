If the colors of the Army’s 11th Airborne Division could talk, they may soon be complaining about a change in weather. The historic unit, which fought in New Guinea and the Philippines as part of the Pacific theater of World War II, was inactivated in 1965. It was last located at Fort Benning, Georgia, where it was an experimental unit testing the viability of air assault and airmobile operations.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO