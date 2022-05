NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many residents in Metairie are fed up with the amount of Muscovy ducks in the Pontchartrain Shores neighborhood and want to see them removed. “They’re just aggravating you know,” said resident Charlie Cervini. “One day I come home and they had mess all over. I had to get out here and it took me half a day to clean it up.”

