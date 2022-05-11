ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxoCI_0fZryzQr00
Hong Kong Financial Markets People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung)

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1% to 19,853.66 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.4% to 3,079.40.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 26,249.83 while the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,041.20. In Seoul, the Kospi was unchanged at 2,596.63.

Investors are awaiting the release later Wednesday of the Labor Department's report on consumer prices for April. On Thursday, it will release its report on producer prices, or wholesale prices that impact businesses, for April.

The pace of price increases will influence the Federal Reserve's strategy on interest rates and other monetary policy. The concern is that aggressive action to tame inflation might cause the economy to tip into recession.

“Some wait-and-see is largely in place, as participants refrain from taking on excessive risks while awaiting how markets will react to the expected decline in US CPI –- the first in seven months," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.

The S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher at 4,001.05 after giving up most of an early gain of 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 32,160.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 1% to 11,737.67.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, accounted for much of the S&P 500's turnaround. Apple rose 2.2% and Microsoft rose 2.2%.

Gains in communication and health care stocks also helped lift the market, outweighing declines in financial, real estate and other sectors.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99% from 3.08% late Monday.

Treasury yields have been rising and stocks have been extremely volatile recently as Wall Street adjusts to the central bank's moves to raise interest rates from historic lows to fight persistently rising inflation, which is at its highest levels in four decades.

The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from close to zero, where it sat for much of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, it indicated it will double the size of future increases.

Higher prices on raw materials, shipping and labor have been cutting into corporate financial results and forecasts. Many companies have been raising prices on everything from clothing to food, raising concerns that consumers will eventually cut spending, which would hurt economic growth.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has only increased worries about rising inflation. The conflict pushed already high oil and natural gas prices even higher, while putting more pressure on costs for key food commodities like wheat, Wheat prices are up more than 40% for the year.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.2% on Tuesday, but are up about 36% in 2022. The U.S. benchmark gained $2 to $101.76 per barrel on Wednesday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international basis for pricing oil, jumped $2.14 to $104.60 per barrel.

Investors are reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings with mixed results. Peloton tumbled 7.4% as the former pandemic darling of investors reported results that were much weaker than Wall Street was expecting. Food distributor Sysco rose 8.2% after beating analysts' forecasts.

Migraine treatment developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical surged 69% after Pfizer said it will buy the company for $11.6 billion. Pfizer already owns a portion of the company.

In currency dealings, the dollar slipped to 130.37 Japanese yen from 130.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.0537 from $1.0532.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

May 11 (Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported. A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Technology Stocks#Stock#Food Prices#Asian Stocks#Chinese#Hang Seng#S P#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Ig#Nasdaq
CNBC

U.S. dollar touches 20-year high as markets shun risk

The U.S. dollar reached a new 20-year high on Monday as risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. The dollar has risen for five straight weeks as U.S. Treasury yields have climbed on expectations the Fed...
BUSINESS
AFP

Asian stocks fall on Wall Street rout, oil prices tumble

Asian equities mostly sank Tuesday and oil prices tumbled following a rout on Wall Street as anxieties were fanned over rising US interest rates, surging inflation and the impact of China's prolonged Covid lockdowns. The equities plunge persisted Monday on Wall Street, while Frankfurt, London and Paris all fell more than two percent. 
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks slip as inflation remains elevated, oil hits $102

U.S. stocks fell after the consumer price index for April remained near a 40-year-high raising concerns about a looming recession. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11746.163079 +8.49 +0.07%. The CPI Index rose by an annual rate of 8.3%, more than economists expected and slightly less than the prior month's 8.5%. Ticker...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
CNBC

Wholesale inflation rose 11% in April as producer prices keep accelerating

Producer prices at the wholesale level rose 11% over the past year and 0.5% in April alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Weekly jobless claims were little changed, but continuing claims fell to their lowest level since January 1970. Prices at the wholesale level accelerated further in April,...
BUSINESS
Financial World

The dollar reached its highest value in 20 years, the euro fell slightly

The value of the dollar on the world market rose after the US Federal Reserve (FED) raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage points and announced a further tightening of monetary policy to curb excessive inflation. The dollar index reached a 20-year high overnight after a sharp sell-off on Thursday, sparked by concerns over the Fed's tightening and after the value of European currencies fell.
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks fall as inflation remains stubbornly high

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors received another dire readout on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 462 points, or 1.5%, to 31,368 and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Shares Drop As Stubborn U.S. Inflation Stokes Worries On Rates, Economy

Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it. U.S. markets whipsawed after the news, then closed sharply lower. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% in a bumpy Asia...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures decline ahead of PPI, jobless claims

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning as selling continued after the consumer price index for April remained near a 40-year high, sparking concerns about a looming recession. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.5% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Wednesday’s report from the U.S....
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

CEO of FTX crypto exchange buys big stake in Robinhood

NEW YORK — (AP) — The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets, according to a filing with U.S. regulators on Thursday. Samuel Bankman-Fried said in the filing that he bought the shares thinking they were an attractive investment and that he doesn't currently have any plans to change or influence the control of Robinhood.
STOCKS
Reuters

World stocks clamber off 18-month lows, but markets on recession watch

LONDON/SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - World stocks rose from the previous day's 18-month lows and the dollar pulled back from 20-year highs on Friday, though investors remained nervous about high inflation and the impact of rising interest rates. Markets are becoming anxious about the possibility of recession, with the S&P...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy