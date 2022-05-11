ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Super Special’ Mother’s Day Gift To Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Revealed

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian is already on boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s mom’s good side! “Kim and Pete‘s mom [Amy Davidson] clicked from the moment they first met so, of course, Kim wanted to send her something super special for Mother‘s Day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, noting how gifts are a “love language” for Kim. “Amy’s so happy that Pete‘s got such a cool, supportive mom and she’s all about making her feel a part of the family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAwNU_0fZrxNIO00
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian at the 2022 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

An additional Kardashians source added, “Kim had the most beautiful arrangement of flowers sent to Pete‘s mother on Mother’s Day and she didn’t tell Pete she was doing this. Amy was really touched by this, and she absolutely adores Kim. She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money. Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

Things only continue to get better for the couple, and Kim has “gotten to know” Pete’s mom “quite well,” cementing her place in the family.

“Amy loves to give Kim parenting advice and thinks she is a wonderful mother, which is so important to Amy,” the source shard. “Kim and Pete are both so close to their moms as a result of losing their dads. They bonded over this at the beginning of their relationship because, prior to dating each other, neither one of them had been in a relationship where their partner also lost their father.”

Pete and Kim began dating in Oct. 2021, after Kim hosted SNL and kissed Pete in a live skit, and ever since then, they’ve seemed inseparable. From him branding her name on his body to her gushing about him to Ellen DeGeneres, they haven’t been afraid about flaunting their romance whenever they can, including, most recently, at the White House correspondents’ dinner and the Met Gala.

Comments / 17

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Wraps His Arms Around Chaney Jones On Cozy Getaway Together: Photos

Jetsetters! Kanye West and Chaney Jones took their relationship international! The “Famous” rapper and his latest muse were spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (May 4). In snaps posted to the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s Instagram and other fan sites (below), the pair looked quite cozy as they walked along the streets side-by-side, stopping to take in the breathtaking views of the cosmopolitan town.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Comforts Kim Kardashian As She Struggles To Squeeze Into Met Dress

Kim Kardashian was willing to do whatever it took to get into her Met Gala dress, which was once famously worn by Marilyn Monroe. New video footage, which shows Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, visiting the dress’ home at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando, reveals that Kim couldn’t actually zip the dress up all the way. The clip, which you can see here, shows the reality star being helped into the figure-hugging gown, with various handlers struggling to lift the fabric over her backside without ripping it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Davidson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Brooke Shields’ 18-Year-Old Daughter Rowan Was Her Mom’s Mini-Me on the White House Correspondents’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. It seems like practically anyone and everyone in Hollywood made their way to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner red carpet on Saturday, April 30. Famous stars like Martha Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson posed for photos on the big night. But one duo we simply couldn’t get enough of was Brooke Shields and her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy. As soon as they arrived on the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet, Shields and her mini-me daughter totally stole the show. The longtime model was positively beaming while posing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy