Toy Gun Causes Suspicious School Bus Incident

BERKELEY – A “suspicious incident” that took place with a Central Regional Middle School bus Tuesday morning was caused by a toy gun, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the police were contacted around 7:45 a.m. after someone reported a possible sighting of a weapon at the bus stop. Parlapanides explained that police met the bus and the student was taken to the police station.

“Thankfully, it was determined that the student only had a toy gun in their possession,” Parlapanides said, “All students are safe and school is continuing on a regular schedule.”

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and involves juveniles. More information will be released as permissible, police said.

