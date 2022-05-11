ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Toy Gun Causes Suspicious School Bus Incident

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
Photo by Jason Allentoff

BERKELEY – A “suspicious incident” that took place with a Central Regional Middle School bus Tuesday morning was caused by a toy gun, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the police were contacted around 7:45 a.m. after someone reported a possible sighting of a weapon at the bus stop. Parlapanides explained that police met the bus and the student was taken to the police station.

“Thankfully, it was determined that the student only had a toy gun in their possession,” Parlapanides said, “All students are safe and school is continuing on a regular schedule.”

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and involves juveniles. More information will be released as permissible, police said.

The letter was also posted on the school district’s website.

Jersey Shore Online

Car Thieves Identified As Juveniles

JACKSON – Authorities have identified a set of car thieves from a previous suspicious incident as a 15 and 13-year-old. Just before midnight on May 10, Officers Kevin Scheuerman and Michael Collins were patrolling an undeveloped cul-de-sac located off of Clearstream Road when they saw a car at the rear.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Attempted Break-In Suspects

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects of an attempted break-in. The incident occurred on April 27 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vincenzo Drive. The suspects were unsuccessful as the doors were locked, police said. Afterwards they attempted to enter the neighbor’s cars but the cars were locked. The suspects then fled the area in a dark sports utility vehicle.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Careless Driving Leads To Drug And Weapon Charges

LAKEHURST – After being pulled over for careless driving, two Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged for possessing drugs and a weapon, police said. On May 10 around 4:50 p.m., Sgt. Jason Guide from the Lakehurst Police Department noticed a car that was driving carelessly and pulled it over at the Travel Inn and Suites Motel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

