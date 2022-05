CALEXICO — Calexico High Spanish teacher Rosa Sandigo had quite an adventure during the week leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. First, she was whisked away on an airplane to Manhattan on Monday, May 2, to be filmed on Tuesday, May 3 for an episode honoring mothers who are teachers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO