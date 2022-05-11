ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Cowgirls Just Inside Top Four With One Round Left at Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State’s women’s golf team had a rough second round, but are in fourth place after two rounds of the NCAA regional at Karsten Creek in Stillwater.

OSU shot 10-over par for the round and stand at 18-over par for the tournament, in fourth place and one shot ahead of fifth place Michigan State.

The top four teams in each regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

OSU’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is the best individual golfer for the Cowgirls, shooting a 71 Tuesday to get to one-under par, one behind individual leader Gurleen Kaur of Baylor.

The final round is Wednesday.

