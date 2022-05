OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A public hearing was held in Omaha City Council on Tuesday for the Mutual of Omaha Project, and the project brought forth a lot of hate from the public. An agreement which is recommended by both Mayor Stothert and Mutual of Omaha may be passed by City Council, but a number of things need to be done by the end of the year.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO