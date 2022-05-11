ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Democratic runoff candidates in District 22 hold final debate before early voting begins

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A debate Tuesday night gave voters the opportunity to hear from the candidates in a high profile runoff election. Joseph Trahan and Christian Manuel Hayes answered questions and...

KFDM-TV

Friday is final day to request mail-in ballot for May 24 runoff election

JEFFERSON COUNTY — There are some key dates to take note of as the May 24 runoff election approaches. Friday, May 13 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Early voting runs from May 16-20. In Jefferson County, the runoff election includes the race for the Democratic nomination in District 22, with former Jefferson County Democratic Party chairman Joseph Trahan facing Christian Manuel Hayes, the former Chief of Staff to State Rep. Joe Deshotel, who is retiring from the seat after more than 20 years in office. The winner between Hayes and Trahan faces Republican Jacorian Randle in the November general election.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Governors of Virginia, Maryland call on DOJ to protect Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are calling on the Justice Department to provide resources to protect the Supreme Court justices and their families amid ongoing protests outside their homes. The governors sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday.
POLITICS
KFDM-TV

Renewed effort to bring in-patient veterans hospital to Southeast Texas

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — More than 20,000 veterans live in this area, and veterans describe the need for an in-patient hospital here as dire. However, decision-makers in Washington D.C. feel differently. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who's also the state representative for our area, has been pushing for a VA...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Escaped inmate on the run in Leon County

LEON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an escaped inmate, 46-year-old Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, in Leon County. Lopez escaped custody after assaulting a correctional officer on a transport bus and fleeing from the vehicle, according to TDCJ. TDCJ and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Lopez near Highway 7 in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

100+ days later, where is convicted killer Matthew Edgar?

More than 100 days have passed with Matthew Edgar became a fugitive of justice. The now-convicted killer murdered his ex-girlfriend, Livye Lewis, on Halloween 2020. The unusual case is the talk of Sabine County as law enforcement continues to investigate leads. "In my first 11 years of my term, I...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur school zone expansion

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school district is notifying parents that their children may be changing schools next school year. KFDM's Aaron Mack reports, the district says it's trying to create a balance in the number of students in some elementary and middle schools.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Floods, tornadoes reported as intense storms strike Midwest

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense line of storms is hitting the Midwest Wednesday night as an active weather pattern continues throughout the region this week. Hundreds of lightning strikes are being recorded every minute and wind speeds over 60 miles per hour have been reported. A tornado watch is...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDM-TV

Fentanyl crisis: Cartel mistakes can have deadly results

In this week's "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" reporter, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge for the DEA in Houston. "The biggest threat right now is counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl. Unfortunately, this is definitely a killer. As you know, we have the campaign One Pill Can Kill, and these pills are flooding our markets right now throughout the Houston Division and throughout the United States, but we're at ground zero here as we have a lot ports of entry, and you have a lot of counterfeit pills come along through our border," said Comeaux.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Vandals break windows at Nederland softball concession stand

NEDERLAND - Vandals shattered windows on a brand-new concession stand at the Nederland Girls Softball League field. The Nederland Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Police Chief Gary Porter, the vandals caused an estimated $1800 worth of damage. "This is why we can’t get anything nice. Some real...
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Loaded gun found in Ohio elementary school student's backpack, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A loaded handgun was found in an Ohio elementary student's backpack on Thursday, police said. Police said a 3rd-grade student brought a loaded handgun on a New Albany Primary School bus Thursday morning and showed the gun to other students. According to New Albany-Plain Local Schools, upon arrival at the school, elementary students reported seeing an “air pistol” or gun on their school bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 59-year-old Clifford Joseph Miles for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Miles allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old stepson with a box cutter during an altercation. Beaumont police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Parkway Drive in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder in McDonald's shooting death in Groves

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted two suspects on a murder charge for a shooting death outside of the McDonald's in Groves. The grand jury indicted Darryl Dwayne Prevost, 18, and Darionte Kelvon Everfield, 20, for murder in the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon on April 14 in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Twin City Highway in Groves.
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont teen wanted on aggravated assault warrant

BEAUMONT - Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are searching for 17-year-old Derramine Jerome Wilson. Wilson is wanted by police on an outstanding warrant for an aggravated assault that occurred on May 8 in the 2600 block of Filmore St. in Beaumont. According to police, Wilson may be driving a...
BEAUMONT, TX

