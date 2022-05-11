EPD hosts meet-and-greet with Chief Todd Jarvis

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A convoy in recognition of a fallen firefighter came to an end in Red Bluff on Thursday. Darin Banks worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression. Banks was killed May 6 when a tree fell on him in Calaveras. He was just 26-years-old. Banks leaves behind...
REDDING, Calif. — Another candidate has thrown her hat into Redding's crowded city council race, bringing the count up to four. Tenessa Audette, a mother of three, currently works as a District Representative for the state Senate. She is looking to use her political experience to win a council seat this November.
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo doesn't start until next Wednesday, but the days leading up to it will be filled with many fun, local events. Redding's Asphalt Cowboys will be putting on a variety of free competitions and community activities on Friday, May 13. All events will be taking place later in the day at the Redding Rodeo Grounds, and there looks to be a little something for everyone.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R–Richvale) honored six fallen law enforcement officers from Northern California on Thursday in recognition of National Police Week. Members of the House Republicans met at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Thursday morning to lay wreaths in honor of officers from their...
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. — CAL FIRE in Butte County assisted the Oroville Fire Department in stopping a small vegetation fire, called the Oak Fire, near the Hooker Oak Lodge in South Oroville. At 3:47 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced the Oak Fire had been contained to a field near...
EUREKA, Calif. — Seven Humboldt County teachers were honored May 11 for excellence in their profession. The 2022 Excellence In Teaching Award winners are:. Andrea Butler-Crosby from Orleans Elementary School. Amy Chastain from Ridgewood Elementary School. Tim Clewell from Six Rivers Charter High School. Jen Code from Cutten Elementary...
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Public health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Del Norte County. These new cases bring the number up to 48 confirmed cases this week with no new deaths reported. One new hospitalization was reported along with 66 active cases. Within the last two weeks,...
EUREKA, Calif. — A witness tells the Eureka Police Department that a fight led to the breaking of multiple windows of an unoccupied motorhome in Eureka, not gunshots. Around 5:15 Tuesday night, EPD officers responded to a possible shots fired call at a motorhome parked to the side of the CVS store on Myrtle Avenue.
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 11, 5:45 PM:. Firefighters and emergency personnel are currently at the scene of a fully-involved vehicle fire in downtown Redding. The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Eureka Way. Officials are asking locals to avoid the area while...
KLAMATH, Calif. — A spiritual run and prayer to restore the Klamath watershed and revitalize the local salmon population, hosted by the Yurok Tribe, begins Thursday morning. The "Bring the salmon home" Salmon Run 2022 is a three-day run and prayer session. Tribal officials say the run is inclusive...
REDDING, Calif. — KRCR's Mike Mangas sat down with Bob Holsinger, a retired Utility Manager who is challenging incumbent Cathy Darling Allen for the position of Shasta County Clerk & Registrar of Voters. Holsinger spent 44 years in the utility industry, working his way up to building multi-million-dollar power...
GRIDLEY, Calif. — Cal Fire investigators and Gridley police officers arrested a man Tuesday for stealing from the Gridley Fire Department Training Grounds on Kentucky Street. According to Cal Fire, on January 13 and subsequent days, security cameras at a CAL FIRE training facility in Gridley captured multiple individuals...
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — UPDATE, MAY 12, 3:08 PM:. "A chain reaction of a lot of events..." A Redding man was arrested for multiple gun charges, attempted murder of a peace officer, DUI and possibly more following a solo-vehicle crash in Whitmore and shots fired in Shingletown. CHP said the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old David Michael Petersen in McKinleyville on Tuesday after he reportedly forced his way into a family member’s home and brandished a machete. At approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a residence on the...
EUREKA, Calif. — Tuesday marks National Fentanyl Awareness Day and Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal along with other local leaders are addressing ways to tackle the fentanyl issue on the North Coast. As fentanyl-related arrests and deaths continue to rise in Humboldt, officials are grappling with how to best...
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted for burglary. Police said they received a report of a burglary near the Shasta County Juvenile Hall off of Radio Lane on May 6. During the burglary, they said three Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed trimmers, two Stihl handheld leaf blowers, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen.
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — I have a new hero: a bus driver from Trinity County who went above and beyond the call of duty when the pandemic began. Transportation Director of the Trinity Alps Unified School District, Luke Case, was honored by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday as the "Bus Driver of the Year."
ARCATA, Calif. — In the past three months, suspect 32-year-old Angela Lockwood from Arcata has been arrested three times, each on multiple drug-related charges. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, the most recent arrest was on May 9 when the HCDTF got a search warrant after learning Lockwood and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Thomas “TJ” Grzymski from Arcata, were selling fentanyl.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) – Over the past 10 years, one city in Virginia has been training police officers with crisis intervention skills to help officers recognize signs of someone having a behavioral health problem and give them some ideas on what they can do. A new program is taking...
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Sacramento man arrested for a mass shooting in Oroville in early February appeared in Butte County Court to address competency concerns Wednesday. 21-year-old Assahdi Colemen of Sacramento was evaluated following a court order by Judge Caraway during Coleman's Mar. 2 court appearance after refusing to appear in court for the second time.
