EPD hosts meet-and-greet with Chief Todd Jarvis

By CARLY WIPF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — On May 11, the Eureka Police Department is hosting a...

Convoy honors fallen Red Bluff Firefighter Darin Banks

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A convoy in recognition of a fallen firefighter came to an end in Red Bluff on Thursday. Darin Banks worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression. Banks was killed May 6 when a tree fell on him in Calaveras. He was just 26-years-old. Banks leaves behind...
RED BLUFF, CA
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Tenessa Audette, Redding City Council

REDDING, Calif. — Another candidate has thrown her hat into Redding's crowded city council race, bringing the count up to four. Tenessa Audette, a mother of three, currently works as a District Representative for the state Senate. She is looking to use her political experience to win a council seat this November.
Asphalt Cowboys kick off Redding Rodeo Week with dancing, guns and chili

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo doesn't start until next Wednesday, but the days leading up to it will be filled with many fun, local events. Redding's Asphalt Cowboys will be putting on a variety of free competitions and community activities on Friday, May 13. All events will be taking place later in the day at the Redding Rodeo Grounds, and there looks to be a little something for everyone.
REDDING, CA
Congressman LaMalfa honors fallen law enforcement officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R–Richvale) honored six fallen law enforcement officers from Northern California on Thursday in recognition of National Police Week. Members of the House Republicans met at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Thursday morning to lay wreaths in honor of officers from their...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County teachers awarded for excellence

EUREKA, Calif. — Seven Humboldt County teachers were honored May 11 for excellence in their profession. The 2022 Excellence In Teaching Award winners are:. Andrea Butler-Crosby from Orleans Elementary School. Amy Chastain from Ridgewood Elementary School. Tim Clewell from Six Rivers Charter High School. Jen Code from Cutten Elementary...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Public health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Del Norte County. These new cases bring the number up to 48 confirmed cases this week with no new deaths reported. One new hospitalization was reported along with 66 active cases. Within the last two weeks,...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
EPD: Witness says loud fight lead to windows being broken out of RV in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — A witness tells the Eureka Police Department that a fight led to the breaking of multiple windows of an unoccupied motorhome in Eureka, not gunshots. Around 5:15 Tuesday night, EPD officers responded to a possible shots fired call at a motorhome parked to the side of the CVS store on Myrtle Avenue.
EUREKA, CA
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to vehicle on fire in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 11, 5:45 PM:. Firefighters and emergency personnel are currently at the scene of a fully-involved vehicle fire in downtown Redding. The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Eureka Way. Officials are asking locals to avoid the area while...
REDDING, CA
Arrest made in theft from Gridley Fire Department

GRIDLEY, Calif. — Cal Fire investigators and Gridley police officers arrested a man Tuesday for stealing from the Gridley Fire Department Training Grounds on Kentucky Street. According to Cal Fire, on January 13 and subsequent days, security cameras at a CAL FIRE training facility in Gridley captured multiple individuals...
GRIDLEY, CA
Man arrested for burglary, assault in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old David Michael Petersen in McKinleyville on Tuesday after he reportedly forced his way into a family member’s home and brandished a machete. At approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a burglary at a residence on the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Tackling Humboldt's fentanyl problem by improving access to naloxone

EUREKA, Calif. — Tuesday marks National Fentanyl Awareness Day and Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal along with other local leaders are addressing ways to tackle the fentanyl issue on the North Coast. As fentanyl-related arrests and deaths continue to rise in Humboldt, officials are grappling with how to best...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest; conviction of Redding burglary suspects

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted for burglary. Police said they received a report of a burglary near the Shasta County Juvenile Hall off of Radio Lane on May 6. During the burglary, they said three Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed trimmers, two Stihl handheld leaf blowers, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen.
REDDING, CA
Arcata suspect arrested for the third time since February

ARCATA, Calif. — In the past three months, suspect 32-year-old Angela Lockwood from Arcata has been arrested three times, each on multiple drug-related charges. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, the most recent arrest was on May 9 when the HCDTF got a search warrant after learning Lockwood and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Thomas “TJ” Grzymski from Arcata, were selling fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
Suspect in Oroville Greyhound bus shooting appears at competency hearing

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Sacramento man arrested for a mass shooting in Oroville in early February appeared in Butte County Court to address competency concerns Wednesday. 21-year-old Assahdi Colemen of Sacramento was evaluated following a court order by Judge Caraway during Coleman's Mar. 2 court appearance after refusing to appear in court for the second time.
OROVILLE, CA

