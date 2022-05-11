Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, eastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern St. Louis, Carlton, western Douglas, western Washburn and Burnett Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Pengilly, to 6 miles northwest of North Branch, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rock Creek around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Pine City, Cherry, Chisholm, Grantsburg and Buhl. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO