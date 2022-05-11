ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Prayer vigil for missing Danville woman

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6AGa_0fZroRpf00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville community came together on Tuesday to pray and support one another as Danville Police search for a missing woman.

Danville Police search for missing woman

Abbie Brandenburg was last seen on May 5 driving on the Denmark Road bridge over Lake Vermilion. Police don’t think foul play is suspected, but they and the Brandenburg family are still looking for answers.

Friends and community members gathered at the New Life Church of Faith to pray for her and her safe return. Brandenburg’s fiancé Christian Cunningham has been out day and night since her disappearance, working to help figure out where she was last.

“Right now, I feel like I’m running out of ideas of what we need to do next, but I know prayers work, it’s worked before,” Cunningham said. “So, I think you know the Bible says when two or three are gathered together there he is in the midst. I think that if I can get people in here to pray with us, more than two or three, then we can get a message to heaven.”

Cunningham said every day at 11 in the morning he’s out at the docks at Lake Vermilion. Using drones to look for Brandenburg. He said if you want to help, you can meet out there every day.

If you have any information about Brandenburg’s location, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Annual Police Memorial Service Honors Those who Lost their Lives in Line of Duty

On a sunny Thursday morning in Danville’s Sunset Memorial Park, Danville Police and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Officers were joined by numerous community members and officials in honoring those who gave their lives while protecting the public. Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn talked about the special day. AUDIO: We...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

“A big loss to the community…” family remembers father

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Jonathan Davis was killed in a car accident in Urbana last week. When police said he lost control of his car and was hit by an Illini FS tanker. Now, his family is speaking for the first time […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police dedicate car to fallen officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police department is honoring one of their own who died in the line of duty. The Champaign Police Department memorialized a very special squad car to honor fallen officer Chris Oberheim, who died almost one year ago this month. They designed the car with things that represented him, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Special dive team helped find missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a missing woman has been found. After days of searching and a special dive team, the family of Abbie Brandenburg has some closure. Brandenburg had been missing for several days. She was last seen driving over Lake Vermilion. Brandenburgs’ car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday night. […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Oberheim family has emotional visit to national police memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Amber Oberheim, wife of fallen officer Chris Oberheim, said that while the community has stepped up to support her and her family, the support she’s been given in Washington, D.C. is unlike anything she’s experienced before. This week, the Oberheims are celebrating National Police Week in the nation’s capital, close to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WCIA

Police: Woman admits burning down house

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman told police she burnt her house down. On Tuesday, Taylorville Police and Taylorville Firefighters received a call in regards to a house fire on East Adams Street. Police said they also received a call about a disturbance at that location. When police arrived at the scene, they saw thick […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

8-year-old told Decatur police she saw her mom got shot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur. On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
DECATUR, IL
wish989.com

Missing Woman Found Dead in Carbondale Home Monday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police Thursday announced that the discovery of a dead woman Monday at a home in the 400 block of East College Street is 39-year-old Ashley Curtis. Police have been investigating the whereabouts of Curtis since she was reported missing on Tuesday, May 3. She was last seen on Sunday, May 1 in the 400 block of East College Street.
CARBONDALE, IL
myrewind935.com

“No hate in Springfield”

“No hate in Springfield!” said Tom Davis. Davis was one of dozens of concerned citizens and policy makers who turned out Wednesday night for a follow-up to last month’s Community Unity summit, arranged in the wake of racist and other hate-filled social media posts made by former Springfield Police Officer, Aaron Nichols.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Officer Chris Oberheim among those remembered at D.C. memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Wednesday was the first day of National Police Week, an annual observance of the peace officers who have died in the line of duty. This year is the 34th Candle Light Vigil, where the names of officers who died are added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall. There were […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
14news.com

Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just before noon on Wednesday, police were alerted to a toddler that was wandering along Garvin Street near Michigan Street. Concerned neighbors found the child walking around, chasing a ball all by himself. It’s an extremely busy area, and neighbors tell 14 News that it’s no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAND TV

Man shot in Decatur Tuesday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Decatur Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick St. around 10:30 p.m. They found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to the hospital...
DECATUR, IL
WTHR

2 women arrested in Kokomo after fight and shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women are under arrest after a fight and shooting in Kokomo Monday. Officers were called May 10 to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way to one of the lots at the mobile home community there. Officers said there was a fight between two women...
KOKOMO, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Inmate of Iroquois County Jail suffers medical incident and dies

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate at the Iroquois County Jail suffered a medical incident and died, officials said. The person's name has not been released. Police said he was from Hoopeston, Illinois and was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County deputies during a traffic stop due to having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was out of Newton County, Indiana for failure to appear on an aggravated battery to a public official charge.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Crime of the week

This week’s crime of the week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers happened at the Dirksen Parkway Wal Mart a week ago Tuesday. Early in the morning on May Third, police say a Black man approached a woman while she was getting into her car, held her down inside the car, and stole her lunch bag. He took off in a red Ford Focus (pictured).
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy