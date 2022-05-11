Mets top Nationals in series opener

The New York Mets used a three-run sixth inning to top the Washington Nationals, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. Washington scored the first two runs of the game. Maikel Franco lined an RBI double to center in...
LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak. Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252. New York...
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
The MLB season chugs along, and we have reached a month into the 2022 season. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans are in the studio to discuss the Yankees taking both games from the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the game on Monday against Texas. With the Yankees starting the season at a historic pace, Paul and Kyle ponder what the team can realistically do given how poorly the first few series went for the Bronx Bombers. For the Mets, it’s been business as usual as they have split the series with the Nationals so far. The guys talk about the continued effect of Buck Showalter in the clubhouse and how that has sparked the rise of players like Tylor Megill and brought out the best in players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.
The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox, 15-7, on Thursday night in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. New York pounded out a season-high 15 runs on 15 hits. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge had huge nights and carried the offense. They were a combined 5-for-8 with three home runs, 10 RBI, six runs scored, and two walks.
The New York Yankees completed the two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon got the start for New York and struggled in the first inning but was able to settle in and pitch into the sixth. He surrendered a pair of runs on six hits over 5.1 innings while walking one and striking out four.
The New York Mets bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. Taijuan Walker got the start for New York and was outstanding. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out one.
The Syracuse Mets blanked the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 4-0, on Thursday night at PNC Field. Adonis Medina got the start for Syracuse and tossed three shutout innings. Connor Grey followed that with 5.1 shutout innings in relief and Yoan Lopez recorded the final out of the game. The Mets broke a...
