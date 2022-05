The primary races for four Nebraska state offices birthed no major surprises Tuesday night, according to the latest vote tally available prior to press deadline. Two of those races featured incumbents seeking reelection, and in both of those contests the current office holder jumped out to a commanding lead. That included the race for secretary of state, where only one party fielded candidates, meaning the winner of the primary will effectively be the next secretary of state.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO