New Ulm, MN

Minnesota anglers prepare for fishing opener

By Jared Dean
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Come Saturday, the calm waters are going to be filled with boats, and the shores lined with anglers hoping to bring home a big catch. “Making sure you got everything lined up and ready to go and prepare to wait a little bit on the boat...

KEYC

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for Avian Influenza

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first confirmed case of avian influenza in a wild mammal in Minnesota has been found. A wild fox found in Anoka County has tested positive for the highly pathogen known more commonly as Bird Flu. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was alerted to...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Anglers, Gardeners Urged To Beware Of Invasive Jumping Worm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists are warning anglers and gardeners to beware of a slithering invasive creature that’s gaining ground in Minnesota — the jumping worm. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm native to Asia. While they might look like normal nightcrawlers, they forcefully thrash about like a snake when disturbed, almost as if they were jumping. Unlike their European counterparts, these earthworms are voracious eaters, turning topsoil into something that looks like coffee grounds, which leads to erosion. In an “expert alert” posted Tuesday by the University of Minnesota, Ryan Hueffmeier, a U of M Duluth professor, said it’s important...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Ice Almost Out: Some lakes still aren’t ice-free days before fishing opener

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Fishing opener in Minnesota is an exciting weekend for anglers and an important one for businesses near bodies of water. “Opener kind of kicks off our season and starts the tourism up in this area, and really gets things going for us,” said Curt Luchi, owner of Forest Lane Resort, which sits on Lake Vermilion’s Big Bay.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Tribes’ spring fish harvest provides food, preserves culture

Spearing fish is a right afforded to tribal members through treaties with the federal government. Photo: Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News. Bob Elm waited for the setting sun to dip below the horizon before heading out onto the chilly blue waters of Mille Lacs Lake. At a public landing on...
ISLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Ice Floes Damage Cabins Up North in Minnesota [watch]

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. Courtland, MN pictured prior to the storm. Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. According to reports from the National Weather Service:. A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm. Tornadoes...
COURTLAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Recent storm caused little storm damage to the area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The storm last night caused some damage, but not as much as anticipated. Most of the damage was to trees in the area and across southern Minnesota. There were reports of telephone poles that were down in Blue Earth County as well. North Mankato is...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

QOTD (Results)

Another group joins the search for a missing Mankato woman. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 5-12-22 - clipped version. Another round of strong to severe storms is likely tonight before quieter, pleasant weather moves in for the weekend. Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for Avian Influenza. Updated: 17...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN

