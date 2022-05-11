ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage

By Tejay Cleland
Cover picture for the articleANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The sun beat down on volunteers working to clean up tornado damage in Butler and Sedgwick counties on Tuesday, but the heat hasn’t stopped their efforts. Julie Stimson, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management said as volunteers were out working, several private businesses, as...

KWCH.com

Volunteers spend day helping with debris cleanup in Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday, May 13, marks two weeks since an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction across southeast Sedgwick County and parts of Butler County, including the town of Andover. While the recovery effort will continue for years, volunteers have been key to helping victims with the initial cleanup.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Andover YMCA still sifting thorough tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two weeks after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Andover and Sedgwick County, clean-up efforts are well underway. Those efforts represent steps closer to rebuilding, either remodeling or starting from scratch. Wednesday, May 11, sifting through damage continued at the Andover YMCA after the building took a direct hit from the April 29 tornado.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Salvation Army seeking water donations for Andover tornado recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations of bottled water to keep people hydrated during the ongoing tornado recovery in Andover. Donations of fresh, packaged bottled water may be dropped off at the South Central Area Command offices at 350 N. Market during normal business hours.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

KWCH partners with United Way to raise money for tornado relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On April 29, an EF-3 tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler counties leaving behind damage and destruction. No deaths were reported and less than 10 people were injured, but the storm destroyed hundreds of buildings and left others severely damaged. KWCH is partnering with...
SEDGWICK, KS
WIBW

Crews begin tear down of water tower damaged by storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11. Crews started tearing down the water tower, located in the Montara area at SW 65 and Westview, after the bowl of the tower caved in due to a storm that came through on Friday, April 29.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Great plains YMCA CEO reflects on damage caused by tornado

Shelley Jonas, Principal of Prairie Creek Elementary, grateful for the help they've received. Shelley Jonas, Principal of Prairie Creek Elementary, grateful for the help they've received. Andover Mayor shows how you can help. Updated: 2 hours ago. Andover Mayor shows how you can help. Drought concerns continue for Kansas farmers.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Insurance Department returns to help tornado victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the feedback our Department received from last week’s in-person consumer assistance visit, the Kansas Insurance Department will return to Andover to assist those impacted by the April 29 EF-3 tornado with any questions, concerns or complaints related to the insurance claims process.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines. Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages. Evergy said metallic balloons have...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Evening storm chance for parts of the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is on the move, bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms and eventually, some cooler temperatures for much of the state on Friday. The highest chance for some severe weather will be along and to the north of I-70. Later into the evening, some storms will develop farther south, but those are unlikely to be severe.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

No one hurt in North Garden City building fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday afternoon, the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) responded to a report of a structure fire on 3411 N. Williams Road. Crews arrived to find a single-story building on fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished around 3:40 in the afternoon. GCFD searched and found no one inside the single-story building. GCFD indicated that the source of the fire started in a kitchen inside the building and was accidental.
KWCH.com

Drought concerns continue for Kansas farmers

On Wednesday, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to pay respects to those who have given their lives in the line of duty. Director of Marketing at Fidelity Bank giving back. Updated: 18 hours ago. Director of Marketing at Fidelity Bank giving back. Shelley Jonas, Principal of Prairie...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas storms cause nearly $3 billion in damage since 2011

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature? According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Dog dies in Thursday morning house fire in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire officials say a dog was killed in a Thursday morning house fire in the 1100 block of N. Sheridan in northwest Wichita. Crews responded to the fire a little after 6 a.m. and found smoke and flames showing. They found the dog and attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful. There were no individuals home.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Report: Thousands of Butler County residents suffer food insecurity

A new report released by Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice highlights strategies to address hunger in South-Central Kansas suggests there are hundreds – if not thousands – of Butler County residents who go hungry every day. According to the report, the food insecurity rate for 2020...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hit gas line detoured traffic in Maize Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, a construction company hit a gas line on Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Wichita. The gas line was hit just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Tyler Rd & W 53rd St N in Maize. Traffic was temporarily blocked northbound at W 45th St […]

