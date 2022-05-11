US Army soldier killed in bear attack on Alaska base

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy sat down with KTVF & KXDF in Fairbanks to discuss issues facing Alaska and the nation. The governor said he’d like to see as large a Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) as possible come out of the current state legislative session, “especially now, with all of these inflationary pressures that have befallen the entire world, whether it’s fuel, food, etc... but really, getting a PFD the people of Alaska expect, and given that fact that we have a multi-billion dollar surplus this year, as a result of the high cost of fuel, I think it’s appropriate that we move in that direction.

