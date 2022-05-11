ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Army soldier killed in bear attack on Alaska base

By Connor Matteson, Gray News staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson....

#Us Army#Alaska#Bear Attack#Animals#Ktuu#U S Army#Gray Media Group Inc
