Astronomy

Are We There Yet

wmfe.org
 2 days ago

Monday, March 14, 2016

www.wmfe.org



WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

The size of the universe is hard to fathom, and it’s expanding even faster than scientists originally thought. While humans will never map out the entirety of space, that doesn’t stop them from exploring it.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists peer inside a Mars meteorite to check for signs of a habitable world

Liquid water once shaped the rock inside a meteorite from Mars, but likely did not support any microbial life, a new study finds. The rock is part of a class of meteorites known as nakhlites, which by birth are volcanic rocks that an asteroid impact blasted off Mars about 11 million years ago. Previous research has suggested that nakhlites might shed light on the Red Planet's ancient hydrothermal systems, and particularly its hot springs. Hot springs are an intriguing target because scientists think these environments may have been cradles for early life on Earth, so wonder whether the same holds true on Mars and beyond.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Detect the Biggest Extraterrestrial Earthquake Ever

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A robot on Mars has detected the biggest earthquake ever felt on another planet, a Martian tremor that reached a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale, according to a statement issued on Monday from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The record-breaking “marsquake” not only demonstrates geological activity on Mars, but also opens a window into the mysterious interior of the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

"Doomed" Moon Phobos Is Going To Crash Into Mars

Last week, NASA's Perseverance Rover captured a gorgeous view of Phobos eclipsing the Sun, from the surface of Mars. From the point of view of any Martian microbes lurking out there, the eclipse may have seemed more ominous (yeah ok, there might not be living organisms up there, let alone ones sentient enough to grasp the concept of an eclipse) as the moon is destined by physics to one day slam into the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Full Pink Moon, a Comet, a Meteor Shower, and Other Celestial Events

The next full moon is the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass, Egg, or Fish Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon; and Bak Poya. The next full moon will be on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:55 p.m. EDT. This will be on Sunday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward across the rest of Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from early Friday morning through early Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

NASA should lead humanity’s return to the Moon

The Artemis mission plans to send astronauts to the Moon in 2025 — a worthy goal for science and humanity in bleak times. The US Congress should cough up the cash. You have full access to this article via your institution. It’s half a century since astronauts walked on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA scientists start studying 50-year-old frozen Apollo 17 moon samples

NASA scientists have started to study 50-year-old samples of the moon's surface that were collected during the agency's final crewed moon landing mission, Apollo 17. In March of this year, scientists at NASA cracked open a lunar sample collected during Apollo 17 and stored in 1972. The sample had sat in a freezer for decades at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston but recently made its way to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Facility in Maryland, where researchers have begun to examine it. NASA aims for this work to support future lunar sample studies that take place with its new crewed lunar landing program, known as Artemis.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

A giant asteroid safely zoomed past us overnight

A building-sized asteroid whizzed by our planet overnight into Monday (May 9) and at a very safe distance, just like all the other giant space rocks we know of. The asteroid, known officially as 467460 (2006 JF42), came within 14 Earth-moon distances of our planet, according to data from the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In real terms, that's roughly 3.5 million miles (5.7 million kilometers) from our planet.
ASTRONOMY
TMZ.com

NASA Releases Sharp Images from James Webb Space Telescope

NASA is giving us a gleaming look at the stars ... releasing shockingly sharp images courtesy of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA officials breathed a sigh of relief Monday, saying the telescope's optical alignment was "perfect" ... allowing them to capture a crystal clear view of our galaxy and beyond.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Strange New Aurora Stretches Halfway Across Mars And No One Knows Why

When the Sun gets active the whole Solar System lit can light up the polar skies of Earth and other planets. On Mars, however, this has been found to manifest in a manner not seen on any other world, with exceptionally long and thin auroras that can stretch for thousands of kilometers, halfway across the planet. These add to the already diverse auroras found in the Red Planet's thin atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Records Monster Quake on Mars – The Largest Ever Detected on Another Planet

Estimated to be magnitude 5, the quake is the strongest ever detected on another planet. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet: an estimated magnitude 5 temblor that occurred on May 4, 2022, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This adds to the catalog of more than 1,313 quakes InSight has detected since landing on Mars in November 2018. The biggest quake previously recordedwas an estimated magnitude 4.2 detected on August 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

We may not hear from aliens for another 400,000 years says new paper

Human civilization, eager to go and explore new planets and set up colonies, may have to wait for 400,000 years for their first contact with an alien species capable of communicating, according to a recently published paper, Universe Today reported. This rules out a Star Trek-like scenario from occurring anywhere in our lifetimes, or even our grandchildren's, for that matter.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

What’s the Right Depth to Search for Life on Icy Worlds?

Are we alone? Is there life beyond Earth? These are the questions that plague the very essence of science, and in particular, planetary science. Unfortunately, robotic exploration of exoplanetary systems currently remains out of reach due to the literal astronomical distances to get there. For context, our nearest star, Proxima Centauri, is 4.25 light years away, or a mind-blowing 40,208,000,000,000 km (25,000,000,000,000 miles) from Earth. Finding an intelligent civilization might be out of reach for now but searching for any forms of life beyond Earth is very much possible within the confines of our own solar system.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers might’ve discovered why Saturn’s moon Titan looks like Earth

Titan looks suspiciously like our own planet when you observe it. However, Saturn’s moon and our own Earth couldn’t be any more different. Where landscapes are made of silicate-based sediments on Earth, many believe Titan’s landscapes are made of solid organic compounds. As such, they should be much more fragile than Earth’s. A new study may have figured out how the landscapes on Titan came to be.
ASTRONOMY

