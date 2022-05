A motorcyclist was killed yesterday in an accident that occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 24th Boulevard. Gainesville Police Department told us that initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the passenger door of a car in the intersection. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO