SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Mallory Lingo, who asked, "why is mandatory overtime legal in the state of California?" Mallory, state employment laws are confusing, but if you work overtime, that means more than an eight hour day or more than a 40 hour week. You get OT for that if you're hourly. You can also work your employees extra days on top of a five day week, as long as they're paid. All of that is relatively standard.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO