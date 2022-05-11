ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

76ers' Joel Embiid calls out Bill Simmons for 'F--k Jalen Green' comment

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia star is latest player to blast Simmons for his remarks about the Rockets...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers rants about analytics after Nikola Jokic beats Joel Embiid for MVP again

Monday brought the news that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP for a second consecutive season, beating out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Jokic is fully deserving of winning the award again, the revelation brought about plenty of backlash from Sixers fans and others who believe Embiid should have won and that the only reason Jokic won again is because of analytics.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hollins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Gilbert Arenas
NBC Sports

Report: 76ers felt they must choose between Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler

The 76ers most directly chose Josh Richardson and Al Horford over Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason, signing-and-trading Butler on a max deal to the Heat for the cheaper Richardson and using the resulting cap space to sign Horford (four years, $109 million with $97 million guaranteed). Given real-world spending constraints and long-term payroll concerns, it also seemed Philadelphia chose Tobias Harris (re-signed to a five-year, $180 million contract) over Butler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Ringer
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Rips Sixers & Doc Rivers After Embarrassing Loss

Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers were destroyed by the Miami Heat. James Harden and Joel Embiid were not effective, all while Doc Rivers sort of rolled over and just allowed the Heat to win with minimal adjustments made on either end of the floor. It was a pretty embarrassing night all around for the team, and it elicited a pretty passionate response from none other than Stephen A. Smith.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Reveals The Harsh Truth About James Harden: "Everybody Expected The Houston James Harden, But That's Not Who He Is Anymore."

Joel Embiid was overjoyed when the Philadelphia 76ers finally traded Ben Simmons away to the Brooklyn Nets and brought former MVP James Harden to the team. Embiid has never played with an offensive wizard like James Harden before and was naturally expecting Harden to be the one to shoulder the offensive load alongside him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP for second straight year, tops Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo for award

Nikola Jokic has won the 2021-22 NBA MVP award, taking the league's top individual honor for the second consecutive year, the league announced Wednesday night. Jokic received 65 of a possible 100 first-place votes and received a total of 875 points, topping Joel Embiid's 706 total points and Giannis Antetokounmpo's 595 total points. Jokic's back-to-back MVP awards match the feat accomplished by fellow finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo during the 2018-19 and '19-20 seasons. The third finalist, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, has never won the award.
NBA
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
758
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy