Goodwine, Hononegah knock off Belvidere North

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah has reclaimed sole possession of first place in NIC-10 baseball, and in the process the Indians have avenged their only conference loss of the season.

Tuesday afternoon they defeated Belvidere North 12-1. Both teams entered the game with 11-1 conference records. Just last week Belvidere North handed Honongah it’s only conference loss 2-0.

In this game the Indians’ bats erupted. They got one run in the first inning, three more in the third, and then they put eight on the board in the top of the fourth to blow the game open and lead 12-0.

Belvidere North avoided the shutout on an RBI hit by Mason Weckler in the bottom of the fifth, but the ten-run rule kicked in and the game ended after five innings.

Bryce Goodwine started the game on the mound for Hononegah. He lasted four and a third innings. He struck out eight batters, and he allowed the one run. Bowen Smith closed out the game in relief of Goodwine.

Dylan Sayles and Austin Dresser led the Hononegah offensive attack. Sayles had three hits including a triple, and he drove in a run. Dresser also had three hits, and he drove in three runs.

Trevor Addotta was Belvidere North’s starting pitcher. He took the loss. Zach Rieches followed him to the hill.

Hononegah is now 15-2 overall and 12-1 in the NIC-10. Belvidere North is 12-4, 11-2.

