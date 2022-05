FREMONT, Neb. – It took all three games of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championship Series to decide a winner on Saturday afternoon. Midland University took the opening game of the day, 4-3, before Mount Marty University mounted a comeback with back-to-back wins, 1-0 and 2-0, to capture the banner. It was a great battle between the conference’s best and both teams will move on to the NAIA Championship Opening Round, earning the GPAC’s two automatic bids.

