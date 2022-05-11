ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolanda Auyanet, Jessica Muirhead & Daniel Johansson Lead Essen’s Aalto-Theater’s 2022-23 Season

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssen’s Aalto-Theater has announced its 2022-23 season featuring five new productions. Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” will star Daniel Johansson, Karl-Heinz Lehner, Daniela Köhler, Deirdre Angenent, Heiko Trinsinger, and Albrecht Kludszuweit. Tomáš Netopil conducts the new production by Paul-Georg Dittrich. Georg Fritzsch also conducts with Corby Welch and Sebastian Pilgrim performing other...

