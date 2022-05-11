Yolanda Auyanet, Jessica Muirhead & Daniel Johansson Lead Essen’s Aalto-Theater’s 2022-23 Season

Finger Lakes Opera is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer. “FLO’s first performance in 2013 featured an illustrious cast of singers supported by the FLO orchestra,” said FLO’s Artistic Director and Founder Gerard Floriano in an official press statement. “Since then, FLO has produced seven remarkable mainstage productions, two musical revues, expanded its young artist program, and presented an array of other events, including recitals, school programming, and community engagement. I’m so proud of how this company has grown, and I look forward to the next decade of music-making!”

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO