The Crossing to Present ‘The Month of Moderns 2022’

By Nicolas Quiroga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossing is set to present its annual Summer New Music Festival, “The Month of Moderns 2022,” this summer. The Festival will feature three concerts conducted by Donald Nally on June 11, 25 and July 8,...

‘Works & Process’ To Preview Glimmerglass Festival Premieres

Works & Process at the Guggenheim is set to present “Glimmerglass Festival New Works” on May 22, 2022. The showcase will feature excerpts from numerous works that are set to appear at the Glimmerglass Festival’s upcoming 2022 edition. Among the works that will be previewed are Damien...
Riverside Opera Ensemble to Present ‘American Composers Concert: Matthews and Fornarola’ at Merkin Hall

The Riverside Opera Ensemble is set to present “American Composers Concert: Matthews and Fornarola” at Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center on May 16, 2022. Among the artists appearing in the concert will be Nathan R. Matthews, who will also be producing the showcase, Christiane Noll, Edward Parks, Detra Davis, Quentin Bruno, Jamie LaVerdiere, Grace Choi, Blythe Gaissert, Thomas J Capobianco, Kerri George, Michael Jayne Walker, and Gen Parton-Shin.
Composer Kamala Sankaram to Premiere ‘Sing-In’ App at Merkin Hall

Composer Kamala Sankaram is set to premiere the “Secular Sacred Harp” on May 12 and 26, 2022 at Merkin Hall in New York City. The performance will feature new songs and an opportunity for live audiences to participate; participants will all join Sankaram in a circle on stage with a score and pitch detection image projected on a screen.
Arizona Opera to World Premiere Gregg Kallor’s ‘Frankenstein’

Arizona Opera has announced that it will world premiere Gregg Kallor’s “Frankenstein” as part of the 2023-24 season. Per a press release, Kallor’s opera represents the third commissioned work in Arizona Opera’s history. “The timelessness of Shelley’s novel, combined with Gregg’s compelling score and libretto,...
Finger Lakes Opera Announces 10th Anniversary Season

Finger Lakes Opera is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer. “FLO’s first performance in 2013 featured an illustrious cast of singers supported by the FLO orchestra,” said FLO’s Artistic Director and Founder Gerard Floriano in an official press statement. “Since then, FLO has produced seven remarkable mainstage productions, two musical revues, expanded its young artist program, and presented an array of other events, including recitals, school programming, and community engagement. I’m so proud of how this company has grown, and I look forward to the next decade of music-making!”
Dallas Symphony Announces Wagner’s Ring Cycle in 2024

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center’s Eugene McDermott Concert Hall, Music Director Fabio Luisi, and Ross Perot President & CEO Kim Noltemy have announced plans for a complete Ring cycle presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will perform the monumental work in May 2024 under the direction...
MasterVoices to Celebrate 80th Anniversary with Free ‘Songs for a Summer Night’ Concert

On June 8, 2022, MasterVoices will present “Songs for a Summer Night.”. This free, outdoor concert will be held at Waterline Square Park and comes in celebration of MasterVoices’ 80th anniversary. The program will feature new arrangements inspired by the sounds of summer drawing from composers of the Renaissance to the present day. Artistic Director Ted Sperling will lead the MV Chorus and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s joined by guest soprano Shereen Pimentel, who played Maria in the recent Broadway revival of “West Side Story,” and tenor Tariq Al-Sabir. The program also includes the world premiere of Al-Sabir’s “Summers Are Growing Longer,” a new work commissioned by MasterVoices.
Metropolitan Opera to Premiere Brett Dean & Matthew Jocelyn’s ‘Hamlet’

(Credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera will premiere Brett Dean and Matthew Jocelyn’s “Hamlet” on May 13, 2022. The opera, which will be directed by Neil Armfield, will star tenor Allan Clayton, soprano Brenda Rae, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly, baritone Rod Gilfry, bass-baritone John Relyea, countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor Christopher Loerey, and baritones Jacques Imbrailo, David Butt Philip and William Burden.
Berlin State Opera Names New Artistic Director

The Berlin State Opera has announced a new Artistic Director. The company noted that Elisabeth Sobotka will become the company’s new Artistic Director starting September 2024. She will succeed Matthias Schulz, who will take over Zürich Opera House. Sobotka who is also artistic director of the Bregenz Festival,...
Hungarian State Opera Set to Premiere New ‘Götterdämmerung’

The Hungarian State Opera is set to present a new production of Wagner’s “Götterdämmerung” starting on May 15, 2022. The new production will be directed by Géza M. Tóth and will be conducted by Balázs Kocsár. The production will continue Tóth’s criticism of consumer society and will feature projected animations by KEDD Animation Studio and set designs by Gergely Zöldy Z.
Opera Saratoga’s General & Artistic Director to Step Down

Opera Saratoga has announced that its general and artistic director Lawrence Edelson is set to step don at the end of 2022. Edelson will remain in the position through the end of July, after which he is set to join The University of Houston as Professor of Practice; he will also become Artistic Director of The Moores Opera Center. He is also set to continue in his role as Artistic and General Director of American Lyric Theater.
Yusif Eyvazov Cancels Metropolitan Opera Performances of ‘La Bohème’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its revival of “La Bohème.”. The company noted that Yusif Eyvazov, who was scheduled to sing the role of Rodolfo has withdrawn due to illness. As a result, three tenors will replace him. Matthew Polenzani will sing on May 16 and 24 while Stephen Costello will sing on May 20. Finally, Russell Thomas will sing the role on May 27.
Carnegie Hall 2022 Review: Joyce DiDonato’s ‘Eden’ with Il Pomo d’Oro Orchestra

Joyce DiDonato’s “Eden” is sparking insightful conversations about what it means for us to experience nature through the creative power of community collaboration. The mezzo-soprano’s global tour for her latest album, “Eden,” opens new pathways for classical music to ignite transformative possibilities for all, including children. On April 23, 2022, the spirit of collaboration was clear when she shared the stage with a local children’s chorus full of vibrant and refreshing voices. On tour, DiDonato performs with Il Pomo d’Oro Orchestra, conducted by Maxim Emelyanychev, and when combined, the effect is mesmerizing.
Athlone Artists Offering Up Chamber Concerts for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons

Athlone Artists has announced a series of chamber concerts. The series is being curated and offered to concert venues around the world for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Soprano Whitney Morrison and pianist Tyson Deaton will offer “Gratitude,” a program of music by Mozart, Poulenc Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Strauss, among many others.
Entertainment
Odyssey Opera & the Boston Modern Opera Project Unveil Full Cast of ‘X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X’

Odyssey Opera and the Boston Modern Opera Project have unveiled the full cast for their production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.”. The Anthony Davis and Thulani Davis opera, which will be performed at The Strand, a few blocks away from Malcolm X’s childhood home” will be presented as part of the company’s five-part series “As Told By: History, Race, and Justice on the Opera Stage.”
BOSTON, MA

