The Crossing to Present ‘The Month of Moderns 2022’

On June 8, 2022, MasterVoices will present “Songs for a Summer Night.”. This free, outdoor concert will be held at Waterline Square Park and comes in celebration of MasterVoices’ 80th anniversary. The program will feature new arrangements inspired by the sounds of summer drawing from composers of the Renaissance to the present day. Artistic Director Ted Sperling will lead the MV Chorus and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s joined by guest soprano Shereen Pimentel, who played Maria in the recent Broadway revival of “West Side Story,” and tenor Tariq Al-Sabir. The program also includes the world premiere of Al-Sabir’s “Summers Are Growing Longer,” a new work commissioned by MasterVoices.

