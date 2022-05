NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - It's been a tough few years for businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic.In Westmoreland County, a city that some have passed off as empty and less than desirable is now getting a second look. "This is New Ken? Are you sure this is New Ken?" said Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop Owner, Jamie Parker. Buildings that sat empty for years in New Kensington and were on the verge of collapsing are now getting a facelift. "On the cusp of not being usable anymore. So, we go...

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO