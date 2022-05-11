ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Elk City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Foss and Foss Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorrance, or near Wilson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilson, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Dorrance, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roger Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Elk City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Foss and Foss Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, OK
County
Cimarron County, OK
City
Optima, OK
City
Forgan, OK
City
Stratford, OK
County
Texas County, OK
City
Guymon, OK
State
Texas State
City
Hardesty, OK
City
Beaver, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beckham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Hubbard, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; Hubbard; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA South winds up to 50 mph can be expected as the rainfall weakens and ends. These strong winds are not associated with severe thunderstorms, but occasionally occur after the passage of thunderstorms and may last for up to an hour before weakening.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, HINCKLEY AND, LENA LAKE AREAS.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Texas Panhandle#Northeast Texas
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221 226 AND 227...This includes all of the Pikes Peak region A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado and El Paso County A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Madison; Webster Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Polk, Story, western Marshall, Madison, southern Webster, northwestern Marion, western Jasper, Boone, southern Hamilton, eastern Adair, Warren, eastern Greene, southwestern Hardin, eastern Guthrie and Dallas Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Fort Dodge to 6 miles northwest of Ogden to 6 miles west of Dallas Center to 11 miles northeast of Green Valley Lake. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. A personal weather station gusted to 44 mph, Jefferson gusted to 36 mph, and Fontanelle gusted to 34 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dallas Center around 1215 AM CDT. Adel and Ogden around 1220 AM CDT. Waukee around 1225 AM CDT. Urbandale, Boone, Granger and Boone Speedway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include the Des Moines metro, Jewell Junction, Ames, Gilbert, Bondurant, and Story City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 43 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 133. Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Platte; Ray Strong Front and Thunderstorm Outflow Winds will impact portions of northern Leavenworth, southeastern Atchison, southeastern Buchanan, Daviess, Clinton, northwestern Clay, northwestern Ray, Caldwell, Platte and DeKalb Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from near Pattonsburg to Maysville to Clarksdale to Agency to 7 miles south of Atchison. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Cameron, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Maysville, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton and Jamesport. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 26 and 80. Interstate 29 between mile markers 9 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:21:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Park Fire Warning The following message is transmitted at the request of Park County Communications. This is a Park County Communications message for May12... 2022 at 11:00PM. Park County Residents of Bear Trap Community Park be advised this is a Pre-Evacuation notice due to the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. At the current time there is no danger due to wind direction... however... if wind sift occurs you will receive an evacuation notice. If an evacuation is required please evacuate down Sioux Road to County Road 112.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy