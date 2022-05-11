ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

York Festival of Early Music Announces New Artistic Adviser

By Nicolas Quiroga
operawire.com
 2 days ago

The York Festival of Early Music has announced that critically acclaimed, award-winning mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston will join the organization as Artistic Adviser this May. Replacing harpsichordist Steven Devine, she will work alongside such advisers as John Bryan, Lindsay Kemp and Peter Seymour. Charlston, the winner of London’s Händel Competition,...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Linda Lindas announce details of debut UK show

The Linda Lindas have announced details of their debut UK live show – get tickets here and see full details below. The band, who released debut album ‘Growing Up’ via Epitaph last month, will play the O2 Academy 2 Islington in London on June 7, which follow a host of North American live shows and performances on late-night TV shows.
TV SHOWS
operawire.com

Berlin State Opera Names New Artistic Director

The Berlin State Opera has announced a new Artistic Director. The company noted that Elisabeth Sobotka will become the company’s new Artistic Director starting September 2024. She will succeed Matthias Schulz, who will take over Zürich Opera House. Sobotka who is also artistic director of the Bregenz Festival,...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Siegfried’

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Siegfried.”. The company noted that May 14 performance will see Simon Neal perform the role of Der Wanderer, replacing John Lundgren. Neal has performed at the Theater Dortmund, where he was a principal baritone, Opera Australia...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Early Music Festivals#Art#H Ndel Competition#The York Early Music
operawire.com

Athlone Artists Offering Up Chamber Concerts for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons

Athlone Artists has announced a series of chamber concerts. The series is being curated and offered to concert venues around the world for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Soprano Whitney Morrison and pianist Tyson Deaton will offer “Gratitude,” a program of music by Mozart, Poulenc Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and Strauss, among many others.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

This Much I Know to Be True review – Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on transcendent form

Capturing intimate live performances of their albums Ghosteen and Carnage, Andrew Dominik’s documentary gets to the heart of a remarkable creative partnership. There is something inherently cinematic about the work of Australian musicians and composers Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. The pair have collaborated on a string of scores for films, ranging from John Hillcoat’s 2005 antipodean western The Proposition (for which Cave also wrote the script) to the forthcoming Blonde, director Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s historical fiction novel about “the inner life of Marilyn Monroe”. Yet even away from the movie theatre, Ellis and Cave’s compositions have a widescreen sweep, conjuring intimate aural landscapes of love and death – religion and fairytale intertwined. These are musical parables of grief and redemption, echoing Cave’s belief that “we all live our lives dangerously, in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity”.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Trevor Strnad Dead At 41: 5 Things To Know About Black Dahlia Murder Lead Singer

In heartbreaking news for metal fans, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41. Taking to their Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, the remaining members of the band announced the tragic death of their lead singer. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music,” read the statement. “He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Smashing Pumpkins announce '90s alt. rock dream tour with Jane's Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a huge US arena tour for autumn/winter. The 32-date Spirits On Fire tour will launch in Dallas, Texas on October 2, and run through to November 19, with Billy Corgan's band headlining the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The Pumpkins will be joined on...
DALLAS, TX
operawire.com

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Acquires PENTATONE

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music announced that it is the new home of PENTATONE Music. The new partnership will enable students, artists, and the public to benefit from the combined resources of a leading conservatory and a legendary label. PENTATONE joins an existing alliance between SFCM and Opus 3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
operawire.com

‘Works & Process’ To Preview Glimmerglass Festival Premieres

Works & Process at the Guggenheim is set to present “Glimmerglass Festival New Works” on May 22, 2022. The showcase will feature excerpts from numerous works that are set to appear at the Glimmerglass Festival’s upcoming 2022 edition. Among the works that will be previewed are Damien...
FESTIVAL
operawire.com

Odyssey Opera & the Boston Modern Opera Project Unveil Full Cast of ‘X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X’

Odyssey Opera and the Boston Modern Opera Project have unveiled the full cast for their production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.”. The Anthony Davis and Thulani Davis opera, which will be performed at The Strand, a few blocks away from Malcolm X’s childhood home” will be presented as part of the company’s five-part series “As Told By: History, Race, and Justice on the Opera Stage.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy