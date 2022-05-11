Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Madison; Webster Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Polk, Story, western Marshall, Madison, southern Webster, northwestern Marion, western Jasper, Boone, southern Hamilton, eastern Adair, Warren, eastern Greene, southwestern Hardin, eastern Guthrie and Dallas Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Fort Dodge to 6 miles northwest of Ogden to 6 miles west of Dallas Center to 11 miles northeast of Green Valley Lake. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. A personal weather station gusted to 44 mph, Jefferson gusted to 36 mph, and Fontanelle gusted to 34 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dallas Center around 1215 AM CDT. Adel and Ogden around 1220 AM CDT. Waukee around 1225 AM CDT. Urbandale, Boone, Granger and Boone Speedway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include the Des Moines metro, Jewell Junction, Ames, Gilbert, Bondurant, and Story City. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 43 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 133. Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
