Davis police searching for bank robber
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday evening.
Police said a man entered and robbed Banner Bank on F Street near Fourth Street around 5 p.m. He was reportedly last seen walking northbound on F Street.
Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the robber.Woman, child hide after man with machete breaks into Ceres home: Police
Police said he is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and jeans. He also had piercings on both ears and was carrying a dark backpack with a light-colored design that appears to be a palm tree.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-747-5400.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0