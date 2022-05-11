ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis police searching for bank robber

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCevJ_0fZrgrIl00

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said a man entered and robbed Banner Bank on F Street near Fourth Street around 5 p.m. He was reportedly last seen walking northbound on F Street.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the robber.

Woman, child hide after man with machete breaks into Ceres home: Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRLXD_0fZrgrIl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8gLv_0fZrgrIl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOgFa_0fZrgrIl00

Police said he is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and jeans. He also had piercings on both ears and was carrying a dark backpack with a light-colored design that appears to be a palm tree.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-747-5400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Stockton police: Carjacking victim pushed out of car, dragged

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man led officers on a car chase after pushing a woman out of the driver’s seat.  Police said officers near Airport Way and 12th Street tried to pull over the reported car around noon Thursday. The car briefly stopped, but police said the passenger then pushed a […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Ceres police: Man tried to sell gun to juveniles at park

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police said they arrested a man after receiving a report that someone was trying to sell a gun to a group of juveniles.  Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Benjamin Lopez of Turlock. According to police, officers went to Costa Fields Park around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Lopez, who […]
CERES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
VALLEJO, CA
crimevoice.com

HOMELESS MAN ARRESTED FOR KIDNAPPING

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “MERCED- Paul Rodriguez (30) was arrested for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, April 30th at 7:26 PM, officers responded to a laundry mat in the 1100 block of W. Olive Drive for an adult that grabbed a female juvenile.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

No charges in death of 18-year-old in Rocklin crash: Police

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said there will be no charges against the driver who hit and killed an 18-year-old back in March.  “The Rocklin Police Department completed the investigation after receiving the final report from the Placer County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mario Esparza, Suspect In Killing Of Modesto DoorDash Driver, Arrested In Southern California

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto. Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18. On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued. California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson. Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges. Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence. “We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said. At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.  
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Police#Bank Robbery#Robber#Fraud#Ktxl#Banner Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Man arrested; $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Attempted Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught In The Act In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of attempted catalytic converter thieves who were caught in the act – and who could be linked to another theft. The incident happened early Monday morning. Surveillance video posted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office caught the tail end of the attempted heist. In the video, both suspects can be seen emerging from a row of trailers and running to their blue pickup truck. The suspects jump into their seats just as a red car pulls up to the scene and tries to block them in. However, the suspects were able to throw their truck in reverse and get away. Investigators believe the suspects are also linked to a May 4. That incident saw two suspects take a catalytic converter from a Tuolumne County elementary school’s transport vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies: Suspect Leads Authorities On Chase From Penryn to Citrus Heights

PENRYN (CBS13) – Deputies say they chased a suspect from Penryn to Citrus Heights last week, eventually finding suspected cocaine and an open beer can in his vehicle. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on May 2, a deputy tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 80 in the Penryn area. Exactly what prompted the attempted traffic stop was not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office says the driver wouldn’t yield. Several deputies, along with air support, were soon tailing the driver. The driver led them all the way to Citrus Heights – where he got out of the car and started getting combative, deputies say. Deputies were eventually able to detain the driver and he was identified as 45-year-old Mark Venegas. A dollar bill folded into a bindle with a white powder was found in Venegas’ possession, deputies say, and an open beer can was found on the driver’s side floorboard. Venegas has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and an out-of-county warrant.
PENRYN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Solano County canal

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in a waterway Thursday.  The sheriff’s office told FOX40 the body was found inside a canal near Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane close to the Liberty Farms community.  Deputies are currently investigating the scene, the sheriff’s […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

3 arrested in Cameron Park

A man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 a.m. a...
CAMERON PARK, CA
FOX40

Southern California teacher arrested for allegedly giving football players Adderall

IRVINE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Irvine physical education teacher was arrested this week after he allegedly gave Adderall to players on the football team, officials said. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old Foothill Ranch resident, was arrested after he allegedly provided prescription medication to students at Portola High School, the Irvine Police Department said Thursday. Staff at […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Won’t Face Charges In Rocklin Collision That Killed Anthony Williams

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Charges will not be filed against the driver involved in a collision that killed a high school basketball player in Rocklin in March, authorities announced Wednesday. The Rocklin Police Department said it completed the investigation Wednesday and determined that the driver was not at fault in the March 19 collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Williams. Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Rocklin police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. A rising star on the basketball court, Williams had recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High. Williams’ death is the latest in an alarming trend of pedestrian deaths on the rise.
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

2 reportedly found with stolen mail

A traffic stop in Cameron Park Saturday led to the arrest of two men suspected of mail theft in the Rescue/Shingle Springs area. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Frederick Wolger, 33, of Camino and Elijah Thomas, 28, of Placerville were also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrest Made In Connection To Shooting That Left Man, 39, Dead In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have made one arrest in connection to the shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead in Modesto over the weekend. Modesto police say, Saturday night, Robert Otero was shot and killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. Officers say they found Otero in the road suffering from gunshot wounds; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The next day, officers arrested 28-year-old Turlock resident Julio Hernandez in connection to the shooting investigation. Hernandez is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and having prior felony convictions while using a firearm. Exactly what led up to and the details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy