Police accuse Tarentum man of threatening landlord, leaving 2 loaded guns within reach of 5-year-old boy
By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 days ago
A Tarentum man faces felony child endangerment and other charges after police accused him of leaving two loaded guns within reach of his 5-year-old son after threatening to shoot his landlord during a dispute. Anthony Ponzetti, 33, of the 300 block of Seventh Avenue, was charged with a felony...
A Penn Hills man faces a felony firearm charge after a woman accused him of striking her with a handgun during an argument at her New Kensington apartment. Rashaad Kahill Blair, 26, of the 1000 block of Olympic Heights Drive, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and defiant trespass.
Arnold police charged a woman with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after, they said, she drove carelessly with her young children in the vehicle. Mariah Chanta Gordon, 27, of the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue in New Kensington, faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and three traffic violations.
A McKeesport teen accused of accidentally shooting and killing a friend last year will serve two to four years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Phillip Payne, 17, admitted to shooting Dontae McKenith, 18, at McKenith’s mom’s house on Soles Street in McKeesport on July 24, 2021....
A Richland man accused of stealing a car told police that he took the vehicle so he could earn some money delivering food for restaurants. Robert Proehl, 38, of the 100 block of Chowning Court, was charged by Northern Regional Police with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
A Pennsylvania man is under arrest after he admitted to killing his mother to police after a high-speed chase. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle killed his mother Cecelia Liposky, 65, after she was found unresponsive at her home. Police tell news outlets that McDevitt and Liposky were arguing […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
TARENTUM (KDKA) - State police have charged a man in his mother's death after he crashed her stolen vehicle overnight on Route 28.Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and KDKA-TV was there when he was walked in by law enforcement. "I'm sorry to everyone," McDevitt said, adding that he was sorry for "being alive."McDevitt was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after a high-speed chase and crash in his mother's car, which police reported missing Tuesday afternoon. It all came to an end near the Pittsburgh Mills mall exit and McDevitt was taken...
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old in Lancaster has turned himself in as of Tuesday, May 10. On April 26 shortly after 4 p.m., the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the intersection of S. Queen and E. Andrew Street for a reported shooting incident.
We’re learning more information about the New Castle man who was arrested for a homicide earlier this week. State police say 36-year-old Shane McDevitt is facing charges for killing his mother, 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky in New Castle. McDevitt allegedly admitted to police that he hit his mother in the head several times after an argument surrounding his drug addiction.
MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
A man who had been stabbed walked into the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire’s Station 17 in Homewood with a stab wound on Thursday morning, police said. Police said the man told them that another person stabbed him while they were sitting in a van in Homewood. Pittsburgh Public Safety...
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 18-year-old student at West Allegheny High School was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges after police said a gun was found inside a vehicle outside the school. The investigation began Tuesday when, according to a criminal complaint, a school resource officer detected an...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at a Nittany Minit Mart. Troopers say that two Black males went into the Minit Mart in Coalport on Main Street just before midnight on Wednesday, May 11, and robbed the store. They held the […]
A Greensburg police officer said he immediately knew the man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle pulled over during a February traffic stop wasn’t who he claimed to be. Police said the man initially insisted he was an 11-year-old named Billy Irwin and gave multiple dates of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are searching for two men who held up a DoorDash driver outside an ATM this morning in Castle Shannon. The men stole the driver’s blue Honda CR-Z. It happened at the PNC ATM in the Mount Lebanon Shops around 6 a.m. Castle Shannon Police turned the investigation over to the county police. They say the men held the victim at gunpoint.
The FBI and Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man authorities said robbed a Community Bank earlier this week in Brookline. Police responded to the bank at 714 Brookline Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. A robber handed a bank teller a note asking...
State police accused a woman of being a drug dealer after police say an informant bought methamphetamine from her in Leechburg two years ago. Debbie Ann Russo, 44, of the 1000 block of Johnston Avenue in Kittanning, was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of possession of drug and drug paraphernalia.
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg couple now faces several child endangerment and drug charges.Nicholas Shapely, 51, and Christine Meadows, 46, are being held in the Westmoreland County Jail after Greensburg police discovered a special needs child and a teenager living in conditions that left police speechless.Officials told KDKA's Ross Guidotti that they originally discovered the home in its condition after Shapely allegedly threatened the children's safety.Neighbor Jeremiah Glad is happy to see something finally done about the situation."They just got out of here and I'm glad. Our block's been a lot quieter since that day," Glad said.Police arrested Shapely for...
