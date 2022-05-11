ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Police accuse Tarentum man of threatening landlord, leaving 2 loaded guns within reach of 5-year-old boy

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tarentum man faces felony child endangerment and other charges after police accused him of leaving two loaded guns within reach of his 5-year-old son after threatening to shoot his landlord during a dispute. Anthony Ponzetti, 33, of the 300 block of Seventh Avenue, was charged with a felony...

