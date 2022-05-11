Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Strong Front and Thunderstorm Outflow Winds will impact portions of northern Leavenworth, southeastern Atchison, southeastern Buchanan, Daviess, Clinton, northwestern Clay, northwestern Ray, Caldwell, Platte and DeKalb Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from near Pattonsburg to Maysville to Clarksdale to Agency to 7 miles south of Atchison. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Cameron, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Maysville, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton and Jamesport. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 26 and 80. Interstate 29 between mile markers 9 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 22 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0