ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dangerous abortion bill in Congress risks health of baby and mother

By Teresa Stanton Collett
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the U.S. Senate will hold a revote on the deceptively named “Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021.” This same bill passed the House on Sept. 24 last year but was rejected in the Senate by a vote of 46-48 on Feb. 28. WHPA is just...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 4

Related
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court protection bill is an embarrassment, especially for Democrats

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday to expand security protections to the families of Supreme Court justices. The bill marks an unusually bipartisan — and cowardly — response to recent nonviolent protests outside the homes of some justices, sparked by a leaked draft opinion that revealed the court will likely overturn abortion rights. It’s an embarrassment for all involved, and Democrats in particular should be ashamed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mitch McConnell warns of federal abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that the GOP could pursue a federal ban on abortion if the right-wing Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Republicans regain control of Congress in the fast-approaching midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#The U S Senate#House#Whpa#Democrats#American#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade

A leaked document from within the walls of the US Supreme Court revealed a potential fault line that threatens to upend the foundation upon which abortion rights in the country have rested on for nearly 50 years: a reversal of Roe v Wade.The leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, includes a quote from Justice Samuel Alito where he calls the seminal Supreme Court ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.” Politico reported that alongside him, four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Tim Scott confronts Janet Yellen for saying abortion boosts economy: 'Harsh'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for testifying that abortion benefits the economy. Yellen, testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, provoked the reaction from Scott by commenting on the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that is now expected to be struck down by the Supreme Court, saying the ruling legalizing abortion nationwide boosted women's workforce participation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy