ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carlisle man allegedly spit on, kicked police during traffic stop

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9nM3_0fZreV9J00

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle man has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after a May 8 incident that began with a traffic stop.

Police say Damien Boyles, 23, was pulled over for speeding and failing to stay in his lane on Walnut Bottom Road near S. College Street in Carlisle, according to a Pennsylvania State Police public information release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Boyles was “instantly argumentative,” police say, refusing to provide identification. Police saw a firearm between Boyles’ legs and removed him from the vehicle. He “proceeded to refuse commands and comply with directions,” police say.

Police say Boyles spit in one trooper’s face and kicked another in the face while he was being taken into custody. They report that he also kicked and damaged the patrol vehicle once he was inside it.

Boyles was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, DUI, resisting arrest, carrying a loaded weapon while not being licensed to carry, criminal mischief, driving while suspended (fifth offense), and summary traffic violations, according to the police report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Suspects wanted for assault in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are asking the public for information regarding an assault that happened on Wednesday, May 11. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Bass Pro Drive at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was laying on the ground and was injured. The investigation into this incident found that the victim was assaulted by two men as he tried to enter his vehicle.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Johnstown man found overdosed in truck with loads of drugs, gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police crush dirt bikes, ATVs seized from illegal drivers

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading Police Department stated the final phase of their zero-tolerance policy for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs was to crush the pile collected throughout the area. Watch as an excavator smashes dirt bikes and ATVs one at a time from a dumpster filled to the top with seized vehicles. According […]
READING, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Large Drug Arrest for Weaver Police Department

Weaver, AL – On May 11, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, a Weaver police officer on patrol observed a silver Honda Accord driving Anniston Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop due to a minor infraction and made contact with the driver. During the course of the interaction the Weaver officer requested consent to search the vehicle. The driver did give voluntary consent and both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle.
WEAVER, AL
WBRE

Police: Man arrested in $250K drug bust

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police say they arrested a man after a drug investigation uncovered $250,000 worth of narcotics in a residence. According to law enforcement, on Monday investigators from Pittston City and Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a home on Market Street. Investigators say they seized approximately a quarter-million […]
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Pennsylvania State Police#Police Public#Violent Crime#Whtm
abc27 News

Lancaster man sentenced to prison for role in 2020 riot

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve between 52 months and nine years in prison for his role in riots that followed a fatal police shooting in September 2020. Christopher Vazquez, 33, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of Riot, two counts of Reckless Burning, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, four counts […]
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Body found near Scranton Highway identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The individual discovered on the side of a Scranton Highway, Thursday morning, has been identified. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the body of 40-year-old, Nathan Figueroa, was found in a wooded area near the Morgan Highway in Scranton. Scranton Police Department has confirmed with Eyewitness News that Figueroa was found […]
SCRANTON, PA
Hinton News

A traffic stop leads to drug related arrest

A recent traffic stop in Summers County led to a drug-related arrest. According to the criminal complaint, two officers conducted a traffic stop in the Talcott area on Monday, May 9, due to the vehicle owner being wanted in by parole. The criminal complaint states that officers spoke with the passenger and owner of the vehicle, Charlie Kristina Garten, 32, of Pence Springs, and gained permission to search said vehicle. While searching, officers found two clear bags containing a powder substance. According to the officer's notes in the criminal complaint, officers believe the substance to be fentanyl heroin. Additionally, Garten allegedly...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Police Arrest Man for Robbing People While Impersonating an Officer

>Police Arrest Man for Robbing People While Impersonating an Officer. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg police have located and identified a man who was robbing people while posing as a fake policeman. A news statement from the police department says they arrested the fake officer who is Rancel Penalver of Harrisburg. He was reportedly wearing a uniform, with external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge when he robbed the victims. He also was wearing marked body armor that read 'Fugitive Recovery Agent'.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man arrested after 2021 strangulation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police arrested a man they say choked and assaulted a victim in an incident on April 30, 2021. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of East Catherine Street for an assault. The investigation concluded that 19-year-old Tyston Fickes choked the victim and also hit her multiple times in the face and head.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot in Gettysburg, police say

A man was shot overnight after an argument in a Gettysburg alleyway, police said. Borough police officers found the man just before midnight Wednesday on the first block of York Street. He was bleeding from a gunshot wound from his hip and was taken to a York-area hospital for treatment, police said.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 28, killed in central Pa. crash: police

A Saturday morning crash killed a 28-year-old woman on a Lancaster County road, authorities said. Kristy Styer, of Cornwall, died shortly after 8 a.m. on the 2200 block of Lebanon Road (Route 72) in Rapho Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Styer was driving a sedan south...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen wanted for Lancaster shooting turns himself in

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old in Lancaster has turned himself in as of Tuesday, May 10. On April 26 shortly after 4 p.m., the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the intersection of S. Queen and E. Andrew Street for a reported shooting incident.
LANCASTER, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
local21news.com

Missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update- The Susquehanna Township Police Department says Marcos Perez has been located and is safe. Previous Coverage- Susquehanna Township Police are attempting to locate Marcos Perez. Perez was last seen wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, according to authorities. Anyone with any information as to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy