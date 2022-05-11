ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

NM superintendent speaks out after students cause over $280K in damages

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSgRl_0fZrdV7600

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district is speaking out one month after students broke into a high school to pull a prank . But the superintendent isn’t laughing and says their actions have costly consequences. The district originally thought the damage from the so-called prank was around $30,000. Now they say it’s more like $280,000.

Mike Hyatt is the superintendent of Gallup McKinley County Schools. “We had 26 students from different high schools steal keys and go into Gallup High School on April 1st in the wee hours of the morning.”

Students from Miyamura and Gallup High School broke into the school to pull off what they called a harmless prank but it turned out to be anything but. “The original police report had zero damage because the police had just shown up but as the investigation and the discovery of all the damage that had taken place initially we were maybe a weekend we thought $ 30,000.”

Unfortunately, it was a lot more than that. “The costs actually reached up to $282,000 so far on the new police report,”

Historic New Mexico hotel destroyed in fire

Hyatt explains some of the keys that were stolen are still missing -including the master key to the entire school. It’s estimated to cost more than $250,000 to re-key the building. “These are taxpayer dollars going to fix something that really shouldn’t have happened and unfortunately that’s the cost here in this situation.”

Hyatt says students also rummaged through confidential records. The district considered what these students did, a crime and suspended them. Parents reached out to us to express frustration, some even starting a petition to remove Hyatt as superintendent.

“Some people agree and some people don’t and that’s just part of the job. We’re trying to do what’s right for our student body overall,” Hyatt said.

Moving forward, Hyatt shares that he just wants future students to leave a positive legacy behind. “Instead of doing pranks, do something productive and not destructive for your school.”

According to the latest police report, the students took keys from the softball coach’s set that he left outside. They took the other keys from a substitute teacher. The students who have taken responsibility are banned from campus, but can participate in graduation. The students who are challenging the district’s decision are waiting for a hearing this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

nachodaddy
1d ago

why should it cost the taxpayers... insurance company should pay it... then they can go after the students parent for recovery

Reply
5
Guest
1d ago

Suspend all the students that were in the prank & don’t let them walk a graduation & make all the families involved pay for the damage’s

Reply
4
Related
KRQE News 13

BB gun causes scare at Belen Middle School

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Middle School had a scare Wednesday morning after a student was seen with a gun. The district alerted parents around 8 a.m. about the incident. Belen Police told KRQE News 13 that the student showed a gun to fellow students who immediately reported it to teachers. That gun turned out to […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in downtown Albuquerque murder arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. Isaac Martinez, accused in the murder of 30-year-old Jonathan Garza, was arrested Wednesday night. Witnesses told police Garza was defending his brother, who was trying to break up a fight between two people at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 injured after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before being flown to Lubbock, Texas because of […]
CLOVIS, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to bosque fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are responding to a bosque fire in Albuquerque. Fire officials say the fire is near Central and Sunset. Smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the city. Details are very limited at this time. Stay with KOAT for the latest information.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Gallup, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Gallup, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Arrest made, Breezy and cooler, New video, Somos Albuquerque

Thursday’s Top Stories Therapy dog killed by speeder in Albuquerque Man arrested after surveillance video shows outburst in Doña Ana gas station 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Women’s Golf Regional wraps up Albuquerque man charged with double murder arrested in Durango 13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges dropped in Bernalillo County burglary case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminal charges have been dropped in the case against an Albuquerque mother and daughter after a judge found several issues with probable cause. In March 2022, Gloria Montoya and her mother Debbie Montoya were arrested at a South Valley home after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies accused the duo of burglary and child abuse […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Place#Gallup High School
KRQE News 13

Another arrest made after drag-racing gathering in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another arrest is made following a dangerous street-racing gathering in Albuquerque over the weekend. New video shows the blatant disregard people had for other drivers and deputies. Around midnight on Saturday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled up to University and Indian School to find cars blocking the intersection and a red Ford […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Erratic driver evades deputies through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Body camera video shows the moments an Albuquerque driver sped away from sheriffs deputies who tried to pull her out of a car during a traffic stop. A sheriff’s helicopter eventually lead to the driver’s arrest. Deborah Vigil, 39, is now facing aggravated fleeing and drug charges, accused of speeding away from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man had a preliminary hearing for charges related to a bank robbery that happened earlier this month. Uriah Davis, 40, appeared in federal court Wednesday and was charged with the May 2 robbery of a Wells Fargo bank. A criminal complaint states Davis allegedly entered the bank on Central Avenue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of causing shootout searching for new attorney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of causing a police shooting is expected to take a plea deal, as soon as she finds a new attorney. Daniel Franco is accused of leading officers on a chase near Lomas and Washington in 2019. Police say shots were fired after his passenger and niece, 18-year-old Cynthia Franco, turned towards the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Details released in Cabela’s officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a shooting at an Albuquerque sporting goods store back in April that involved an off-duty state police officer. They say on Friday, April 29, around 8:30 p.m., Albuquerque police responded to a shots fired call at Cabela’s on Lang Ave. near I-25. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 reopen, was closed in area of Atrisco Vista and 98th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed in the area of Atrisco Vista and 98th Thursday morning while Bernalillo County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a crash. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. between 98th and Atrisco Vista. BCSO says it was a single vehicle crash and a man was ejected from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of stealing an ambulance in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police Department have arrested a man who they say stole an ambulance. Police say 33-year-old Dustin Poolaw was taken to Lincoln County Medical Center because he was drunk and causing a disturbance at Two Rivers Park Monday. The hospital released him when he refused to stay, but police say he […]
RUIDOSO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police arrest records: April 28-May 1

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating homicide in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning officers responded to the area of Cardenas and Southern to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound in the street. He […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Man convicted in federal court for delivering drugs in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Severano Ceballos Martinez, 45, of Copaco Sinaloa, Mexico was sentenced in federal court to 17 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine. According to a plea agreement, in April 2021, Martinez agreed to deliver five pounds of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy